What Premier League football is on TV over Christmas and New Year 2018?

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without mince pies, turkey, an excessive amount of TV (and excessive amounts of other things) – and, of course, an increasingly congested Premier League football schedule.

It’s arguably a blessing and a curse – on one hand, you get loads more footie, on the other hand it can be hard keeping track of which days it’s actually on TV.

And that’s where we come in, with our handy guide to all the fixtures on over the Christmas and New Year period, and where to watch them…

Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV listed in bold

Monday 10th December 2018

Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 15th December 2018

Man City v Everton – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Fulham v West Ham – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Chelsea

Crystal Palace v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United

Spurs v Burnley

Watford v Cardiff City

Wolves v AFC Bournemouth

Sunday 16th December 2018

Southampton v Arsenal – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Liverpool v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV



Friday 21st December 2018

Wolves v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 22nd December 2018

Arsenal v Burnley – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Man Utd – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

AFC Bournemouth v Brighton

Chelsea v Leicester City

Huddersfield Town v Southampton

Man City v Crystal Palace

Newcastle United v Fulham

West Ham v Watford

Sunday 23rd December 2018

Everton v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Boxing Day: Wednesday 26th December 2018

All of Sky’s Boxing Day matches will be available to watch on Sky 1 as well as on Sky Sports

Fulham v Wolves – 12:30pm, live on Sky1, Sky Sports & NOW TV

Brighton v Arsenal – 5:15pm, live on Sky1, Sky Sports & NOW TV

Watford v Chelsea – 7:30pm, live on Sky1, Sky Sports & NOW TV

Burnley v Everton

Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Leicester City v Man City

Liverpool v Newcastle United

Man Utd v Huddersfield Town

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Thursday 27th December 2018

Southampton v West Ham – 7:45pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Saturday 29th December 2018

Liverpool v Arsenal – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport

Brighton v Everton

Burnley v West Ham

Fulham v Huddersfield Town

Leicester City v Cardiff City

Spurs v Wolves

Watford v Newcastle United

Sunday 30th December 2018

Crystal Palace v Chelsea – 12pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Southampton v Man City – 2:15pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth – 4:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

New Year’s Day: Tuesday 1st January 2019

Everton v Leicester City, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Cardiff City v Spurs, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Arsenal v Fulham

AFC Bournemouth v Watford

Chelsea v Southampton

Huddersfield Town v Burnley

West Ham v Brighton

Wolves v Crystal Palace

Wednesday 2nd January 2019

Newcastle United v Man Utd – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Thursday 3rd January 2019

Man City v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

