When does the Radio Times 2018 Christmas double issue go on sale?

Raymond Briggs’ Snowman, mince pies, wrapped presents waiting under the tree… there are some things you just can’t be without at Christmas time — and that includes a highlighter pen in one hand, and the bumper Christmas issue of Radio Times in the other.

Just like the first Christmas songs playing across the airwaves, earmarking the best festive telly is a tradition that heralds the start of Christmas.

So, when does Radio Times’ legendary double issue go on sale this year?

With a fortnight’s worth of the best interviews, reviews, features and listings for TV, film and radio, Radio Times will start to appear on newsstands in December – the bumper issue will be available in London and the south-east from Saturday 8th December and nationwide by Tuesday 11th December.

What’s on the cover of the Christmas Radio Times in 2018?

Thanks, for asking. This year we’re dedicating the cover of the 95th Christmas Radio Times to celebrating The Snowman’s 40th anniversary.

Here’s what the spectacular double issue looks like in 2018…

What’s inside the Christmas issue?

Alongside a full TV and film guide for the festive period, here are just some of the treats you can unwrap inside the double issue…

Rupert Grint – The star of The ABC murders talks everything from Harry Potter to Hercule Poirot

Les Misérables –­ He’s sexed up Jane Austen, now writer Andrew Davies introduces his version of Victor Hugo’s classic starring Olivia Colman and Dominic West

Idris Elba – The Luther star may bash down doors, but he’s not afraid to embrace his feminine side. Read the full interview inside

Emily Blunt – We sit down with the new Mary Poppins – and she’s feeling supercalifragilis!

Mark Gatiss – The Sherlock star tells us he loves ghost stories so much he wrote his own

Torvill and Dean – The legendary ice dancers reveal the true story behind ITV’s festive biopic

David Walliams – What would the Midnight Gang star do if he was PM? Find out inside

Ben Elton – The Upstart Crow writer on the delights of a Tudor Christmas

The Snowman – Michael Morpurgo reveals how he created words to go with Raymond Briggs’s enchanting book

Sir Elton John – The pop sensation tells us his most treasured Christmas gifts are laughter, conversation — and his two sons

Is there a TV advert this year?

Yes, there is! Enjoy…