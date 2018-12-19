How can I watch The Snowman on TV and online this Christmas?

Nothing heralds Christmas like the sight of a young boy and a snowman flying through the air amidst a flurry of snowflakes. The 1982 classic The Snowman, adapted from Raymond Briggs’ book of the same name, has been a staple of Channel 4’s festive scheduling for almost forty years.

The film follows a boy who gets more than he bargains for after building a handsome snowman, setting off a magical sequence of events that sees him and his new companion fly across the night sky — to the haunting tune Walking In The Air — to meet Father Christmas.

The Snowman and the Snowdog, the 2012 sequel, follows a young boy grieving for his dog. After finding a mysterious box under his bedroom floorboards, he builds a snowman and an adorable snowdog — only for them both to come to life…

When is The Snowman on TV?

The Snowman will air on Channel 4 on Christmas Eve at 4.40pm, followed by The Snowman and the Snowdog at 5.10pm.

Both films will also air on Christmas Day at 12.40pm and 1.15pm respectively.