What to watch on TV on Christmas Day 2018

Traditional favourites including Call the Midwife, Bake Off, Strictly and the now annual animated Julia Donaldson tale for kids, plus comedy from Mrs Brown and Upstart Crow and the dramatised story of Torvill & Dean

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 30/11/2018 - Programme Name: Call the Midwife S8 - TX: 25/12/2018 - Episode: Call The Midwife S8 - Christmas Special 2018 - Iconic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **CHRISTMAS ICONIC EMBARGOED TILL Friday 30TH NOV 2018** Violet Buckle (ANNABELLE APSION), Nurse Phyllis Crane (LINDA BASSETT), Fred (CLIFF PARISI), Nurse Lucille Anderson (LEONIE ELLIOTT), Sister Julienne (JENNY AGUTTER), Nurse Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE), Shelagh Turner (LAURA MAIN), Dr Turner (STEPHEN McGANN), Nurse Barbara Hereward (CHARLOTTE RITCHIE), Sister Monica Joan (JUDY PARFITT) - (C) Neal Street - Photographer: Nicky Johnston

Animated entertainment for youngsters, another hit of Strictly, variety fun with Michael McIntyre, an essential Christmas dose of Call the Midwife, festive cakes with Bake Off, seasonal comedy from Upstart Crow and Mrs Brown and a dramatised take on the story of Torvill and Dean…

Zog – 4:50pm BBC1

Programme Name: Zog - TX: 25/12/2018 - Episode: Zog - Early Release Pic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Zog (voiced by Hugh Skinner) with Princess Pearl (voiced by Patsy Ferran) - (C) Orange Eyes Ltd - Photographer: Magic Light Pictures Ltd

In what has become a Christmas Day tradition, we’re treated to another Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptation, after last year’s The Highway Rat and previous offerings including The Gruffalo and Stick Man. This time we meet two characters who don’t fit into society’s expectations of princesses and dragons. The accident-prone Zog is stumbling his way through Dragon school and is more likely to make friends with than capture princesses. He meets Princess Pearl, who would rather be a doctor anyway. Max Lang directs this charming animated film narrated by Sir Lenny Henry, and with Kit Harington (Sir Gadabout) and Hugh Skinner (Zog) providing voices.

Strictly Come Dancing – 5:30pm BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas
A present for Strictly fans, as some of the ghosts of Strictly-past bring their finest dance moves. Former JLS singer Ashton Merrywood, Anita Rani, Jake ‘snake-hips’ Woods and Love Island’s Caroline Flack are all back. Anne Widdecombe returns too, with Anton Du Beke pulling out the stops to coax and cajole her across the stage (in her words). Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan also stars and says he hasn’t danced since 2012. What could go wrong? The theme this year is fairy tales… but will the judges make them come true?

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show – 6:45pm BBC1

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show 2018 - TX: n/a - Episode: Michael McIntyre's Big Christmas Show - Episodics (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Audience hit, Michelin Mum *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS, TUESDAY 11TH DECEMBER, 2018* Michael McIntyre, Margaret - (C) Hungry McBear - Photographer: Gary Moyes

The ever-popular puppyish comedian celebrates the holidays in a fourth season special of his BAFTA award-winning show. There will be sketches, guest stars and general hijinks – which get the audience involved as well. Chris Kamara, former football pundit and general character, gives up his phone for McIntrye to Send to All. But it’s Paige, a 22 year old from Nottingham, who is the star of the show. “Her performance is the most Christmassy thing I’ve ever seen!” McIntrye says.

Call the Midwife – 7:45pm BBC1

Christmas was made for Call the Midwife. This 90 minute episode hardly stops from the moment Miriam Margolyes, playing Sister Mildred, arrives at Nonnatus House with four Chinese orphans en route to new homes in England. We’ve got other new characters in Sister Hilda and Sister Frances; and with children, a nativity and (of course) a birth, there’s plenty of classic Christmas schmaltz here for all, but also balanced with steeliness from writer Heidi Thomas.

The Great British Bake Off – 8pm Channel 4

The Great Christmas Bake Off
Cakes are, happily, often present at Christmas. And no more so than on Bake-Off. Four previous contestants – Liam Charles, Flo Atkins, Andrew Smyth and Jane Beedle –return to the tent in Christmas jumpers in one of two Christmas specials to compete in three challenges. Paul Hollywood is cheerily not even playing his usual role of pantomime villain. There’s festive fun all around, and biscuits.

Upstart Crow – 8:35pm BBC2

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Upstart Crow - TX: n/a - Episode: A Crow Christmas Carol (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Condell (DOMINIC COLEMAN), Will Shakespeare (DAVID MITCHELL), Kempe (SPENCER JONES), Lucy (JOCELYN JEE ESIEN), Burbage (STEVE SPEIRS) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Gary Moyes
It’s a literary mashup for the Christmas special of this Blackadder-esque comedy. In A Christmas Carol-inspired plot David Mitchell’s William Shakespeare is visited by a spirit who tells him of a miserly man who was cured after nighttime meetings with three ghosts. So Will tries to change the heart of Mark Heap’s delightfully bitter Robert Green, the resident Scrooge. But it doesn’t go well, even with the help of guest star Lily Cole.

Torvill & Dean – 9:15pm ITV

Torvill and Dean
Growing up in 1960s Nottingham Jayne Torvill dreams of being a figure skater and simply wants to express herself. “What have you got to express?” wonders her mum. Meanwhile, Christopher Dean is a miner’s son, destined for the pit. In this sweet biography of the legendary duo, played by Poppy Lee Friar and Will Tudor, we see their relationship flourish, on and off the ice. It’s a feel good story, from the writer of Made in Dagenham – as they go from teenagers beginning out together, to the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics and that gold medal winning performance of Bolero.

Mrs Brown’s Boys – 10:15pm BBC1

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 11/12/2018 - Programme Name: Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas and New Year Special - TX: 25/12/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **STRICTLY EMBARGOED NOT FOR PUBLICATION BEFORE 00:01 HRS ON TUESDAY 11TH DECEMBER 2018** Winnie McGoogan (EILISH O'CARROLL), Mrs Brown (BRENDAN O’CARROLL), Cathy Brown (JENNIFER GIBNEY), Maria Brown (FIONA O'CARROLL) - (C) BBC Studios - Photographer: Alan Peebles

You know what you’re getting with Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown. It’s all about big ole cheesy laughs (although some would argue differently). In this special, Agnes is up for the Finglas Best Decorated Home Competition, but for some reason her nemesis Hilliary (Susie Blake) is the judge. The world of technology also catches up with Agnes in the shape of Maggie – an Alexa-style ‘wifi-assistant’, shaped like a shamrock – a present from Dermot and Buster. There are some laughs, some double-entendres and a big singsong. That’s what Christmas is about, though, right?

All about Strictly Come Dancing

