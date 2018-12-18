Accessibility Links

“Gutted” People Just Do Nothing fans react to final ever episode

"Genuinely think this has been one of the best comedies of the last decade"

Programme Name: People Just Do Nothing - TX: n/a - Episode: Generic (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Chabuddy (ASIM CHAUDRY), Grindah (ALLAN 'SEAPA' MUSTAFA), Beats (HUGO CHEGWIN), Steves (STEVE STAMP), Fantasy (MARVIN JAY ALVAREZ), Decoy (DANIEL SYLVESTER WOOLFORD) - (C) Roughcut Television - Photographer: Jack Barnes

People Just Do Nothing has come to an end after five series that have taken Kurupt FM on a journey from viral YouTube webisodes to a Bafta-winning primetime BBC2 show – and fans reckon it “signed off in style.”

Advertisement

The sitcom about a tiny pirate radio station in a west London tower block has gained a loyal audience who are now “gutted” to say goodbye to MC Grindah and DJ Beats…

The final episode saw MC Grindah and Miche pack up and leave Brentford for a new life in Essex, waving goodbye to Brentford for good with a bittersweet sign-off.

Explaining why the show had to end, writer Steve Stamp previously told Radio Times: “There are only so many big life events you can do. You either start toning it down again and taking it back to the smaller stories. Or you keep it big and go out with a clear, high message about what the show has been about.”

Advertisement

But there is good news for fans: Stamp revealed that he’s writing a script for a People Just Do Nothing feature film. Kurupt FM may not be over yet.

People Just Do Nothing

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

