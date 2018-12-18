“Gutted” People Just Do Nothing fans react to final ever episode

People Just Do Nothing has come to an end after five series that have taken Kurupt FM on a journey from viral YouTube webisodes to a Bafta-winning primetime BBC2 show – and fans reckon it “signed off in style.”

The sitcom about a tiny pirate radio station in a west London tower block has gained a loyal audience who are now “gutted” to say goodbye to MC Grindah and DJ Beats…

Aw great ending to #PeopleJustDoNothing – we need a spin off for Chavuddy G and Steve (Brentford’s answer Del and Rodney – with a bit of skunk thrown in) — Monty (@MontyDeWitt) December 17, 2018

@KuruptFM truly signed off in style tonight. Really going to miss #PeopleJustDoNothing a show truly of its time and laugh out loud funny. @THEWIGGYMESS is one hell of a writer! #LyricalBlowToTheJaw — Gary Cordery (@gaz_cordery) December 18, 2018

@KuruptFM The end of an era as the funniest comedy for a long time comes to an end. Feeling very melancholy. What will we do without Grindah, Beats, Steves and Chabuddy G? And remember Grindah's rhymes were a lyrical blow to the jaw! #PeopleJustDoNothing. https://t.co/Ex0otOubTu — Mick Rowley (@MickRowley673) December 17, 2018

Final episode of #PeopleJustDoNothing was brilliant, and as bummed as I am to see the show finish I think it’s cool the @KuruptFM crew decided to go out strong… If you haven’t seen it, do yourself a favor and check it out: funny, funny stuff. — Tony O'Neill (@IAmTonyONeill) December 18, 2018

Having a hard time coming to terms with the fact that #PeopleJustDoNothing is over. Big ups, 108.9. @KuruptFM will live on forever in my heart. — Fuzzy Dunlop (@VancouverGold) December 17, 2018

Genuinely think this has been one of the best comedies of the last decade. Surprisingly subtle and understated at times showing a lot of heart, but with big laughs along the way.

Keep It Kurupt. #PeopleJustDoNothing — Sdaniels (@SDaniels1983) December 18, 2018

The final episode saw MC Grindah and Miche pack up and leave Brentford for a new life in Essex, waving goodbye to Brentford for good with a bittersweet sign-off.

Explaining why the show had to end, writer Steve Stamp previously told Radio Times: “There are only so many big life events you can do. You either start toning it down again and taking it back to the smaller stories. Or you keep it big and go out with a clear, high message about what the show has been about.”

But there is good news for fans: Stamp revealed that he’s writing a script for a People Just Do Nothing feature film. Kurupt FM may not be over yet.