Haunting Doctor Who music video looks back on the highs and lows of series 11

The epic Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos on Sunday night marked the end of Doctor Who series 11 – and the end of Jodie Whittaker’s first run as the Thirteenth Doctor.

Advertisement

The series has seen the Doctor and her team of companions travel across time and space, taking on racism in America, the partition of India…and Tim Shaw.

But while we have to wait until 2020 before we get a new full series of Doctor Who, we can at least relive some of the biggest moments of the series.

Soundtracked by new Doctor Who composer Segun Akinola, the Doctor Who team have pieced together a music video featuring all the Doctor’s highs and lows from series 11.

Akinola’s haunting music is titled ‘The Thirteenth Doctor’s Theme’. The full soundtrack is available to pre-order now ahead of its release on 11th January 2019.

Speaking about creating music for the all-new Doctor Who, Akinola explained to the BBC, “I really wanted it to be a diverse musical palette that took inspiration from various areas so musically, there are a lot of influences for this series. Everything from Adele and Imagine Dragons to Iannis Xenakis and Georg Friedrich Haas to the Radiophonic Workshop

“The first time you hear [The Thirteenth Doctor’s theme] is in episode one. There’s several subtle references to it.

“From a musical perspective, it’s been so enjoyable to be as creative as possible and to work on stories that take us, as viewers, to all sorts of wonderful and unexpected places.”

For now, we have the Doctor Who New Year’s Day special to look forward to. Titled Resolution, the Doctor and friends will face “a terrifying evil is stirring, from across the centuries of Earth’s history”.

Doctor Who continues on New Year’s Day at 7pm on BBC1

Advertisement

This article was originally published on 12 December 2018