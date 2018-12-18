The best films on TV on New Year’s Day 2019

It’s perfectly acceptable to enjoy the first day of 2019 in the comfort of your living room, with the TV schedules packed with some of the best loved films for you to enjoy.

Whether you’re recovering from last night’s festivities or you just fancy a duvet day, here’s the very best of what’s on offer on New Year’s Day.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid – 8:10am Channel 4

Based on the hugely popular book series of the same name, this 2010 comedy follows middle-schooler Greg Heffley (Zachary Gordon) as he struggles to navigate social landmines. He decides to chronicle his failures in his diary to prepare for the future, illustrated by the instantly recognisable stick figure.

ET the Extra-Terrestrial – 9:15am Channel 5

Another of Steven Spielberg’s much loved classics pops up over the festive period; ET is abandoned by his fellow aliens on planet Earth, only to be befriended by lonely Elliot (Henry Thomas) who tries to teach him the ways of human life.

Oliver! – 2:25pm Channel 5

Based on Lionel Bart’s hugely popular stage version of the Charles Dickens novel, this is the all singing, all dancing story of nine-year-old orphan Oliver as he seeks his fortune in London. Taken in by a gang of street urchins, Oliver soon becomes embroiled in a tale of thieving, heartbreak and murder as he discovers his true origins.

Inside Out – 5pm BBC1

This highly creative animated film looks at what goes on inside 11-year-old happy-go-lucky Riley’s mind when she moves to San Francisco. Her emotions, led by Joy (Amy Poehler) are struggling to guide her through this life-changing event – with Sadness (Phyllis Smith) now taking the helm.

Sister Act – 5:50pm Channel 4

The story that propelled Whoopi Goldberg to international success. After bubbly lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier sees her boyfriend commit murder, she is forced to go into a witness protection programme in the guise of a nun – turning the lives of the once meek sisters upside down.

Minions – 6:15pm ITV2

Fans of Despicable Me will love the spin-off based on supervillain Gru’s little yellow sidekicks. The Minions are sick of working under terrible criminals, so one called Kevin decides he’s going to seek out a truly evil master. Accompanied by minions Stuart and Bob, the threesome set off to London. Delightful chaos ensues.

Titanic – 7pm E4

James Cameron’s multi-Oscar-winning epic tells the story of society girl Rose who meets ragamuffin Jack on board the ship of dreams – the pair quickly fall in love, but tragedy strikes when the Titanic hits that infamous ice berg. At three hours long, it’s a bit of a stretch, but well worth a cathartic cry for the new year.

Man of Steel – 9pm Sky1

Zack Snyder’s take on the classic Superman tale is as deliciously dark as you’d expect, no doubt taking inspiration from Christopher Nolan’s Batman. With his home planet of Krypton facing destruction, Jor-El (Russell Crowe) sends his infant son to Earth. Raised as Clark Kent by two farmers, the young boy soon realises he has extraordinary powers – which he must use to save humanity from an incoming threat.

The Revenant – 10pm BBC2

The film that saw Leonardo DiCaprio come off worse in a fight with a bear, but finally bag that Best Actor Oscar, pits DiCaprio’s frontiersman against Tom Hardy’s traitorous fur trapper in a gripping snowbound revenge drama set in 1820s Missouri.

Avengers: Age of Ultron – 10:55pm BBC1

The 2015 sequel to the 2012 smash hit sees Marvel’s Avengers forced to assemble once more after Tony Stark (Robert Downey Junior) accidentally instils sentience into his global defence program, which decides that the only way to save the Earth from destruction is to eradicate humanity.