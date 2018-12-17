What time is the Travel Man Christmas Special 2018 on TV?

Richard Ayoade traditionally pulls out all-the-stops for the festive episode of Travel Man – and this year is no exception. In 2018, comedian David Baddiel joins the host on a super-sized (4-ish days, or 98 hours to be precise) trip to Jordan.

It will see them taking in the sights of the Middle Eastern nation and, as is custom on the show, half-heartedly pretending that it’s Christmas when it very clearly isn’t.

What time is the Travel Man Christmas Special on TV?

Travel Man: 98 hours in Jordan will air at 9pm on Thursday 27th December on Channel 4.

What is going to happen?

The episode will see the duo sample the best falafel in the world and bathing in the dead sea, taking in the ancient city of Petra, scaling Mount Nebo, riding the Hejaz railway,sleeping in pods in the Wadi Rum desert and learning how to prepare a Jordanian festive feast. Sounds like a varied and eventful trip…

Are there any pictures from the episode?

Yes – you can check them out below.