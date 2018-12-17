Monty Python John Cleese and Alison Steadman (Care, Gavin and Stacey) are reuniting for a Hold The Sunset Christmas special on BBC1, ahead of the start of series two in 2019.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the festive comedy special.

When is the Hold The Sunset Christmas special on TV?

The festive special will air on Sunday 23rd at 6.20pm on BBC1.

Who stars in Hold The Sunset?

John Cleese and Alison Steadman play Edith and Phil, two retirees who decide to get married and move abroad for their sunset years — before Edith’s son, Roger, played by Jason Watkins (Being Human, Nativity!), throws a spanner in the works.

Edith’s sister Joan is played by Sue Johnston, Bob ‘the burglar’ (and Edith’s one time flame…) is played by James Cosmo (Game of Thrones) and Roger’s estranged wife Wendy is played by Rosie Cavaliero (Gentleman Jack).

What’s going to happen in the Hold The Sunset Christmas special?

With Edith and Phil still planning to head off for their dream retirement in the Mediterranean, Edith realises it will be her last Christmas with her family in the UK.

Advertisement

Meanwhile Edith’s impossible sister Joan joins the fray, insisting she can’t watch the Queen’s speech anywhere else, while Roger convinces Edith’s former flame Bob to come over for the festive season.