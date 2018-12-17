How many Time Lords does it take to change a lightbulb? David Tennant and Peter Davison attempt an answer…

Doctor Who fans, answer us this: How many Time Lords does it take to change a lightbulb? And no, the answer isn’t “none because they’d just pop into the Tardis to a time when it worked”.

Turns out the answer is at least two, according to a new photo of former Doctor Who leads Peter Davison and David Tennant.

Posted by Georgia Tennant – daughter of Davison and wife of Tennant (and the actor who, to make this more confusing, played The Doctor’s cloned daughter in the Tennant-era story) – the pic shows the Fifth and Tenth Docs struggling with some basic DIY. A slightly underwhelming multi-Doctor story, but we’ll take it.

How many Doctors does it take to change a light bulb? #sunday

Although fans didn’t offer to fix the problem, they were on hand to offer some brilliant responses to the snap…

Two – one to hold it in place, the other to use the Tardis to spin the Earth around enough times to screw it in by itself…

How many Doctor Who fans does it take to change a lightbulb? Three. One to change it, and two to argue about how much better the old one was and predict how soon the new one will burn out.

13, 1 changes it and 12 stand around, bickering over how changing a light bulb is not necessary and why would they redecorate anyway, they don't like that!?

Expect these jokes to materialise in Doctor Who Christmas crackers soon enough.

The Doctor Who New Year special is on 7pm New Year’s Day 2019 on BBC1