How many Time Lords does it take to change a lightbulb? David Tennant and Peter Davison attempt an answer…
Neither thought to use their sonic screwdriver
Doctor Who fans, answer us this: How many Time Lords does it take to change a lightbulb? And no, the answer isn’t “none because they’d just pop into the Tardis to a time when it worked”.
Turns out the answer is at least two, according to a new photo of former Doctor Who leads Peter Davison and David Tennant.
Posted by Georgia Tennant – daughter of Davison and wife of Tennant (and the actor who, to make this more confusing, played The Doctor’s cloned daughter in the Tennant-era story) – the pic shows the Fifth and Tenth Docs struggling with some basic DIY. A slightly underwhelming multi-Doctor story, but we’ll take it.
How many Doctors does it take to change a light bulb? #sunday pic.twitter.com/jeurFBbGuW
— Georgia Tennant (@georgiaEtennant) December 16, 2018
Although fans didn’t offer to fix the problem, they were on hand to offer some brilliant responses to the snap…
Two – one to hold it in place, the other to use the Tardis to spin the Earth around enough times to screw it in by itself…
— patrick mccafferty (@mccaffepj) December 16, 2018
Inevitably… pic.twitter.com/m7LDIpLTT0
— Steve Berry 🚮 (@unloveablesteve) December 16, 2018
Should've called The Caretaker. pic.twitter.com/CNwQ25cIDE
— Kimble (@kwick22a) December 16, 2018
How many Doctor Who fans does it take to change a lightbulb? Three. One to change it, and two to argue about how much better the old one was and predict how soon the new one will burn out.
— Steve Manfred (@DrWhoScholar) December 16, 2018
13, 1 changes it and 12 stand around, bickering over how changing a light bulb is not necessary and why would they redecorate anyway, they don't like that!?
— Resa || 75 (@DoctorMastah) December 16, 2018
Expect these jokes to materialise in Doctor Who Christmas crackers soon enough.
The Doctor Who New Year special is on 7pm New Year’s Day 2019 on BBC1