How many Time Lords does it take to change a lightbulb? David Tennant and Peter Davison attempt an answer…

Neither thought to use their sonic screwdriver

Doctor Who fans, answer us this: How many Time Lords does it take to change a lightbulb? And no, the answer isn’t “none because they’d just pop into the Tardis to a time when it worked”.

Turns out the answer is at least two, according to a new photo of former Doctor Who leads Peter Davison and David Tennant.

Posted by Georgia Tennant – daughter of Davison and wife of Tennant (and the actor who, to make this more confusing, played The Doctor’s cloned daughter in the Tennant-era story) – the pic shows the Fifth and Tenth Docs struggling with some basic DIY. A slightly underwhelming multi-Doctor story, but we’ll take it.

Although fans didn’t offer to fix the problem, they were on hand to offer some brilliant responses to the snap…

Expect these jokes to materialise in Doctor Who Christmas crackers soon enough.

The Doctor Who New Year special is on 7pm New Year’s Day 2019 on BBC1

