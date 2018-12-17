Meet the cast of Delicious series 3

Cornish sex’n’sea bass drama Delicious is returning for a third helping – and there’s a hot new man in town.

Mason Elliot (Vincent Regan) is a rapacious restaurateur from Leo’s past who is keen to lure Dawn French’s superchef Gina away from The Penrose. But Sam (Emilia Fox) is equally keen for him to invest in her new plan for a spa. And Mason’s interest in the two women may extend beyond business…

His antics cause a lot of grinding teeth from long-dead Leo (Iain Glen) who is still acting as a choric commentator on the various shenanigans involving his two ex-wives.

Elsewhere Teresa returns from travelling the world without her boyfriend Michael after her departure last series, and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is still sniping at the customers. But both women have big secrets to tell.

Silly, soapy and seductive, Delicious continues to be hugely diverting telly, the warm sun-drenched fields and seascapes making the perfect winter spectacle.

And here are the main players….

Dawn French plays Gina

What else has Dawn French been in? French is a veteran actress known for her classic comedy collaborations with Jennifer Saunders and a host of film and TV roles, and held in high affection for her stint as the Reverend Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley.

Emilia Fox plays Sam

What else has Emilia Fox been in? An array of theatre, film and TV roles, most notably Silent Witness. She comes from the distinguished Fox acting dynasty.

Vincent Regan plays Mason Elliott

What else has Vincent Regan been in? You may have seen him in the movies Troy and 300.

Iain Glen plays Leo

Who is Leo? A corpse. Former leading light of the Penrose, he died in series one but has remained a presence, his ghost commenting on proceedings and reappearing when you least expect it. His talent, passion and adulterous legacy cast a long shadow over everyone’s lives in the land of the living as well…

What else has Iain Glen been in? Resident Evil, The Bad Education Movie, Downton Abbey, the title role in the Jack Taylor mystery series – and of course as Daenerys’s former advisor Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones.

Aaron Anthony plays Adam

What else has Aaron Anthony been in? You may have seen him in the film Silent Phantom in 2014 and more recently Benny and Steve Almost Die.

Tanya Reynolds plays Teresa

What else has Tanya Reynolds been in? You may spotted her as Sally in Rellik and as a guest-star in Death In Paradise, and she’s soon to be seen in Netflix series Sex Education.

Sheila Hancock plays Mimi

What else has Sheila Hancock been in? Veteran film, TV and stage actress, her TV roles have encompassed Doctor Who, Kavanagh QC, Brighton Belles and EastEnders. A notable RSC actress she has won both a Tony and Olivier Award for her stage work and was married to the late John Thaw.

Delicious series 3 starts on Sky 1 on Friday 28th December at 9pm