Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Meet the cast of Delicious series 3

Meet the cast of Delicious series 3

Dawn French and Emilia Fox return for more bed hopping antics among the Cornish foodie set - and there's a handsome new stranger in the mix

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose. Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.

Cornish sex’n’sea bass drama Delicious is returning for a third helping – and there’s a hot new man in town.

Advertisement

Mason Elliot (Vincent Regan) is a rapacious restaurateur from Leo’s past who is keen to lure Dawn French’s superchef Gina away from The Penrose. But Sam (Emilia Fox) is equally keen for him to invest in her new plan for a spa. And Mason’s interest in the two women may extend beyond business…

His antics cause a lot of grinding teeth from long-dead Leo (Iain Glen) who is still acting as a choric commentator on the various shenanigans involving his two ex-wives.

Elsewhere Teresa returns from travelling the world without her boyfriend Michael after her departure last series, and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is still sniping at the customers. But both women have big secrets to tell.

Silly, soapy and seductive, Delicious continues to be hugely diverting telly, the warm sun-drenched fields and seascapes making the perfect winter spectacle.

And here are the main players….

Dawn French plays Gina

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose. Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
Who is Gina? A brilliant chef, she was once married to Leo and embarked on an affair with him when he was later married to Sam. Mum to Teresa, she is running the Penrose kitchen in uneasy alliance with former rival Sam who is wary of her – but appreciates her talents. She is a passionate woman and an eager lover. Last we saw of her Gina, she married Teresa’s father James in the Penrose’s gardens but walked away from her marriage just hours later. Around the same time her estranged father turned up and stole a lot of the hotel’s cash. Her life is eventful, to say the least.

What else has Dawn French been in? French is a veteran actress known for her classic comedy collaborations with Jennifer Saunders and a host of film and TV roles, and held in high affection for her stint as the Reverend Geraldine Granger in The Vicar of Dibley.

Emilia Fox plays Sam

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose.Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
Who is Sam? Leo’s wife at the time of his death, her discovery of his affair with his ex Gina shook her world – but she still went into business with her erswtwhile rival. Matters continue to be tense but they are both talented and determined women. Sam runs the business side of the Penrose.

What else has Emilia Fox been in? An array of theatre, film and TV roles, most notably Silent Witness. She comes from the distinguished Fox acting dynasty.

Vincent Regan plays Mason Elliott

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose.Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
Who is Mason Elliott? Renowned restaurateur, top chef, shrewd investor and a man not used to hearing the word no. His charm and devilish good looks have got him almost as far as his talent. He can turn a struggling eatery into the hottest table in town but he wasn’t born with a silver spoon in his mouth. He learned his trade through hard graft in the toughest restaurants in the world. 

What else has Vincent Regan been in? You may have seen him in the movies Troy and 300.

Iain Glen plays Leo

Iain Glen Delicious

Who is Leo? A corpse. Former leading light of the Penrose, he died in series one but has remained a presence, his ghost commenting on proceedings and reappearing when you least expect it. His talent, passion and adulterous legacy cast a long shadow over everyone’s lives in the land of the living as well…

What else has Iain Glen been in? Resident Evil, The Bad Education Movie, Downton Abbey, the title role in the Jack Taylor mystery series – and of course as Daenerys’s former advisor Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones.

Aaron Anthony plays Adam

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose.Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
Who is Adam? An ambitious young Penrose chef, at the end of the last series, Adam revealed he was Leo’s son. He has become part of the family and is dazzled by Mason.

What else has Aaron Anthony been in? You may have seen him in the film Silent Phantom in 2014 and more recently Benny and Steve Almost Die.

Tanya Reynolds plays Teresa

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose.Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
Who is Teresa? When we first met her, she was going through a lot with her eating disorder and her unfortunate allergy to water. She also had severe depression, which resulted in her trying to take her own life. And she was starting a relationship with Michael, too – her half-brother who turned out not to be her half-brother. And she’s also had a strained and difficult relationship with her mum Gina (Dawn French). At the star of series three she has split up with Michael – who is travelling – and Teresa returns home with a big secret…

What else has Tanya Reynolds been in? You may spotted her as Sally in Rellik and as a guest-star in Death In Paradise, and she’s soon to be seen in Netflix series Sex Education.

Sheila Hancock plays Mimi

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose.Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
Who is Mimi? Sam’s protective mother she is very wary of Gina – but has a soft spot for Gina and Leo’s daughter (and her granddaughter) Teresa. Mimi starts series three with a painful secret which she spills to Teresa while they are sharing a room at the Penrose following Teresa’s sudden return from her travels and the break up of her relationship.

What else has Sheila Hancock been in? Veteran film, TV and stage actress, her TV roles have encompassed Doctor Who, Kavanagh QC, Brighton Belles and EastEnders. A notable RSC actress she has won both a Tony and Olivier Award for her stage work and was married to the late John Thaw.

Advertisement

Delicious series 3 starts on Sky 1 on Friday 28th December at 9pm

Tags

All about Game of Thrones

Gina (Dawn French) and Sam (Emilia Fox) seemed to finally have found a way to work together. But the arrival of a rich and handsome restaurateur (Vincent Regan) is really about to cook their goose. Meanwhile, Teresa (Tanya Reynolds) arrives back from travelling with a big secret and Mimi (Sheila Hancock) is keeping something from the family, too.
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(L to R) Marco Graf as Pepe, Daniela Demesa as Sofi, Yalitza Aparicio as Cleo, Marina De Tavira as Sofia, Diego Cortina Autrey as Toño, Carlos Peralta Jacobson as Paco in Roma, written and directed by Alfonso Cuarón. Photo by Carlos Somonte

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Mrs Wilson

Meet the cast of BBC drama Mrs Wilson

Dawn French, Vincent Regan and Emilia Fox from Delicious series 4, Sky publicity photo, BD

When is Delicious series 3 on TV? Who’s in the cast and what will happen?