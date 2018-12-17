Champions League fixtures live on TV: full coverage guide and BT Sport kick-off times
The 2018/19 season will feature new kick-off times – find out when Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and Liverpool are playing here
The Champions League 2019 Last 16 fixtures have now been confirmed, and all the clubs who have made it through to the knockouts know who they will be facing in February.
Every match will be live on BT Sport. The first legs will take place on 12-13th February and 19-20th February, and the return legs will be held on 5-6th March and 12-13th March.
Find out more, including when future rounds will be live on TV, below.
How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?
BT Sport is the only broadcaster with rights to the Champions League, with Gary Lineker presenting the coverage. BT Sport is available to both BT subscribers and other TV packages including Sky and Virgin. Check the latest subscription costs here.
Can I live stream the Champions League online?
Yes, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber. All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.
There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.
Champions League fixtures live on TV
Last 16 – kick-off times to be confirmed
First legs: 12-13th February and 19-20th February
Second legs: 5-6th March and 12-13th March
Schalke v Man City
Atletico Madrid v Juventus
Man Utd v PSG
Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund
Lyon v Barcelona
Roma v Porto
Ajax v Real Madrid
Liverpool v Bayern Munich
Quarter-finals
First legs: 9-10th April
Second legs: 16-17th April
Semi-finals
First leg: 30th April – 1st May
Second legs: 7-8th May
Final
1st June