Champions League fixtures live on TV: full coverage guide and BT Sport kick-off times

The Champions League 2019 Last 16 fixtures have now been confirmed, and all the clubs who have made it through to the knockouts know who they will be facing in February.

Every match will be live on BT Sport. The first legs will take place on 12-13th February and 19-20th February, and the return legs will be held on 5-6th March and 12-13th March.

Find out more, including when future rounds will be live on TV, below.

How can I watch the Champions League live on TV in the UK?

BT Sport is the only broadcaster with rights to the Champions League, with Gary Lineker presenting the coverage. BT Sport is available to both BT subscribers and other TV packages including Sky and Virgin. Check the latest subscription costs here.

Can I live stream the Champions League online?

Yes, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber. All the matches are available to watch via BTSport.com and via the BT Sport app.

There will also be highlights packages of every game online after the final whistle, and a full highlights TV programme at 10.30pm every night.

Champions League fixtures live on TV

Last 16 – kick-off times to be confirmed

First legs: 12-13th February and 19-20th February

Second legs: 5-6th March and 12-13th March

Schalke v Man City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Man Utd v PSG

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

Roma v Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Quarter-finals

First legs: 9-10th April

Second legs: 16-17th April

Semi-finals

First leg: 30th April – 1st May

Second legs: 7-8th May

Final

1st June