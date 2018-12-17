When is All Together Now Celebrities Christmas special on TV?

Geri Horner, Rob Beckett, a sea of 100 judges stacked across a massive TV set: they’re all coming back for a special festive show. And in case you can’t guess by its name, All Together Now Celebrities is also set to star some familiar faces.

Here’s all you need to know about the show and its guest contestants…

When is All Together Now Celebrities on TV?

The entertainment extravaganza is on 7.15pm, Christmas Eve.

Who are the star contestants on All Together Now Celebrities on TV?

There are a lot of household names taking part in the special. Here’s the full list alongside each contestant’s singing experience.

Amber Davies, Love Island 2017 winner

Although best known as a reality star, Davies studied musical theatre and was even was offered a spot in Hairspray prior to her Love Island stint. Davies is also set to star in Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 musical.

Gemma Collins, TOWIE star and Meme machine

We’ve previously heard her singing alongside the cast of the ITV2 reality show in a Last Christmas cover in 2011.

Chris Kamara, Sports presenter and pundit

Although you might not have seen Karmara sing on TV, a clip of him belting out Ronan Keating classic When You Say Nothing at All during a karaoke session made its way onto Youtube.

Sara Pascoe, Comedian

All Together Now won’t be the first time she’s sung on BBC1, with Pascoe previously performing Chandelier by Sia for Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief 2017.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Actor and documentary maker

We’ve previously seen Drew-Honey singing with his Outnumbered co-stars, joining Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez to perform a cover of The Monkees theme song for Children in Need 2011.

Alison Hammond, This Morning presenter

Like Sara Pascoe, the former Big Brother star also performed on Let’s Sing and Dance for Comic Relief, gifting us this downright sensational cover of Missy Elliot’s Get Ur Freak On

Laurie Brett, Actor, known best as Jane Beale in EastEnders and Christine Mulgrew in Waterloo Road

Unfortunately, there isn’t a clip of Brett singing online, but expect her to give a decent performance: before working in TV, Brett starred in several West End musicals, including Les Misérables and The Rocky Horror Show.

Ben Foden, Rugby player

He might be best known for playing as a fullback for England, but Foden is actually quite the singer – he was even nicknamed ‘Pop Idol’ as he missed a day of training to audition for the singing competition.

Sadly footage of that performance isn’t available online, but you can see Foden flaunting his pipes on James Corden sports quiz A League of Their Own.

A League Of Their Own – Available with Catch Up TV Who knew rugby players could sing?Ben Foden nails his cover of John Legend, on the biggest stage of them all… A League Of Their Own. Posted by Sky One on Friday, September 22, 2017

Omid Djalili, comedian

The stand-up is no stranger to singing on stage, often performing musical numbers as part of his set.

How will the show actually work? And who are The 100?

Just like the main series, each contestant will have to step up on the All Together Now stage where they’ll be hoping to blow away ‘The 100’.

This group include the likes of captain Geri Horner and a panel of one hundred music experts and performers from across the UK. And they’re all really enthusiastic about everything – imagine 100 Louis Spences and you’ve basically got the idea.

If any of these 100 judges are suitably impressed, they press their buzzer, stand up and start singing along. Then, after the performance, the contestant gets a score out of 100 that equals how many judges gave them the nod. And whichever two singers achieve the highest score in their heat go through to the grand final.

So, if a singer lets out a belting tune and 92 of the 100 stand up then that singer has achieved a score of 92.

The show will be hosted once again by comedian Rob Beckett.

Do the public get a vote on All Together Now?

Nope – the pre-recorded show is all down to scores from the 100.