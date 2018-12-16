Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who are the candidates returning to The Apprentice 2018 final?

Who are the candidates returning to The Apprentice 2018 final?

Here are the candidates who will be helping Sian and Camilla get Lord Sugar's business investment – and the ones missing from the series finale

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

After 11 tasks, 14 firings and a lot of gaffes (looking at you, Kurran) it’s finally here: The Apprentice 2018 final, a showdown between Camilla and Sian for Lord Sugar’s £250,000. However, they won’t be alone. As in previous years, the finalists will be aided by some recently fired candidates.

Advertisement

However, similar to past series, not every eliminated contestant is returning. In fact, only ten of this year’s 16 candidates will feature in the final.

So, who’s coming back? And which candidates won’t be appearing? Here’s everything you need to know…

Who are the candidates returning to The Apprentice 2018 final?

Returning candidates Apprentice

Good news, both fan favourites Kurran and Kayode are returning to our screens, alongside the three candidates fired at the interview stage.

The returning contestants are…

Daniel Elahi (Fired week 11)

Daniel Elahi, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Khadija Kalifa (Fired week 11)

Khadija Kalifa, The Apprentice

Sabrina Stocker (Fired week 11)

Sabrina Stocker, The Apprentice

Jackie Fast  (Fired week 9)

Jackie Fast, The Apprentice

Tom Bunday (Fired week 9)

Tom Bunday, The Apprentice

Jasmine Kundra  (Fired week 8)

Jasmine Kundra, The Apprentice

Kayode Damali (Fired week 7)

Kayode Damali, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Kurran Pooni (Fired week 6)

Kurran Pooni, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Who are the candidates missing from The Apprentice 2018 final?

BBC apprentice final 2018 missing

None of the five candidates fired in the first five weeks of the show are returning, but there’s also one notable face missing: Sarah Ann. Granted, the solicitor wasn’t one of the loudest candidates, but she did make it all the way to week 10.

The missing contestants are…

Sarah Ann Magson (Fired week 10)

Sarah Ann Magson, The Apprentice

Rick Monk  (Fired week 5)

Rick Monk, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Alex Finn (Fired week 4)

Alex Finn, The Apprentice

Frank Brooks (Fired week 3)

Frank Brooks, The Apprentice

David Alden (Fired week 2)

David Alden, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Sarah Byrne (Fired week 1)

Sarah Byrne, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)
Advertisement

The Apprentice final is set to air 9pm, Sunday 16th December, BBC1

Sign up for the free RadioTimes.com newsletter

Tags

All about The Apprentice

The Apprentice how to apply Alan Sugar, Claude Littner and Karen Brady
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Camilla Ainsworth, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Camilla Ainsworth – the “adrenaline junkie” who swims with sharks

Daniel Elahi, The Apprentice (BBC, EH)

Meet Apprentice 2018 candidate Daniel Elahi: he’d “rather cry in a Ferrari than in a Ford”

The Apprentice 2018 (BBC, EH)

The Apprentice 2018: meet the candidates

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 10:00:01 on 25/09/2018 - Programme Name: The Apprentice - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: **IMAGE EMBARGOED FROM PUBLICATION UNTIL 10AM TUESDAY 25TH SEPTEMBER 2018** Lord Sugar with The Apprentice Candidates of 2018. Lord Sugar - (C) Boundless Taylor Herring - Photographer: Jim Marks TL

Data shows winning tasks on The Apprentice no longer matters