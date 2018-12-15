Who is Giovanni Pernice? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professional dancer guide

Strictly Come Dancing 2018 professionals: Giovanni Pernice

Age: 28

From: Sicily, Italy

Strictly wins: 0. Giovanni was a runner-up in 2015 with his then partner Georgia May Foote; he came ninth in 2016 with Laura Whitmore; and in 2017 he made it to second with Debbie McGee.

Which Strictly celebrity has Giovanni been paired with?

Singer Faye Tozer.

Who is Giovanni Pernice?

Giovanni won the Italian Championships in 2012 and has competed in numerous international dance competitions. His favourite dance style is the jive as he feels it matches his cheeky personality.

Giovanni has the date of his championship win tattooed on his wrist, along with ‘Nato Per Vincere’ meaning ‘Born To Win’ written on his arm.

Giovanni and Georgia grew close while competing on Strictly and romance blossomed between the pair. They dated for less than a year and parted ways, but Giovanni revealed that he was still in touch with both Georgia and former dance partner Laura Whitmore.

“You spend so much time with them, it’s a shame to finish and then… nothing,” he said in March.