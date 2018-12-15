When is The Voice UK back on TV? Who are the coaches, is Emma Willis presenting, and who won the last series?

The X Factor’s vice-like grip on the nation has noticeably lessened in recent years.

Despite forking out over a reported £10 million to land big-name stars Robbie Williams and Ayda Fields, the reality TV behemoth’s 15th series opened to its lowest audience numbers ever, with just 5.7 million tuning in.

Could now be the time for The Voice UK to finally step out of its sister show’s shadow and cement itself as the UK’s biggest singing competition?

With the eighth series confirmed to air on ITV next year, here’s everything you need to know about The Voice UK…

When is The Voice UK back on TV?

ITV has confirmed that The Voice UK is sticking with tradition. Just like the last six years, the singing show is coming back in January.

The first episode of the new series will air on Saturday 5th January 2019 at 8pm on ITV.

It’s set to be an interesting start to 2019: new BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer is set to begin at exactly the same time.

The Voice’s infamous Blind Auditions began recording in Manchester back in October – and for the new series, there’s expected to be a major twist to the established format.

For the first time, singers are allowed to audition as trios as well as duos and solo artists.

Some of The Voice UK’s most successful acts have been duos, with last year’s Bella Voci and 2017’s Into The Ark all reaching the live finals.

But could a three-piece take the crown and win the all-important record deal with Polydor?

Who are the coaches?

The Voice UK’s line-up changes so frequently, fans are often left guessing who will be pushing the button on those infamous spinning chairs.

Last series, the show swapped out Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale for X Factor cheeky chappy Olly Murs – who didn’t prove to be a Troublemaker as he stepped up to the role with ease alongside Sir Tom Jones, Will.I.Am and Jennifer Hudson.

It has now been confirmed that all four coaches have signed on the dotted line to return for the eighth series.

Delighted to be back after making an impressive debut, singer Olly, who is set to release his hotly anticipated sixth album, said, “Now I’ve got one season under my belt, I can’t wait to see what my second season has in store for me. Last year I managed to get seduced and picked some entertaining performers. The other coaches might think they have worked me out but I’m coming back with a bang, just you wait!”

Explaining his decision to return, longest-serving coach Will.I.Am – who has appeared in every series since 2012 – explained, “The UK always surprises me with some of the freshest artists and this keeps me coming back for more. By adding trios, we’re raising the bar, so bring it on UK!”

Former American Idol finalist Jennifer, whose place amongst the coaches was previously left in doubt after it was announced she had been signed to star in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cats, said of her return, “I’m so happy to be re-joining my coaches at The Voice UK. I’m ready and excited to discover some beautiful voices.”

Meanwhile showbiz veteran Sir Tom Jones, who was crowned the winning coach for the second time last year, said, “I’m raring to go on the search for some talented new singers. Bringing in the trio element will present a new sound that could shake everything up.”

She’s a Lady singer Tom, who was previously axed from The Voice in 2016 in favour of Boy George before being brought back the following year, added, “We’ll have to see of course, but whether it’s a solo singer, a duo or a trio, I’m hoping to find someone with that special spark.”

Who will present The Voice UK?

Emma Willis has been at the helm of The Voice UK since 2014, taking over from Holly Willoughby and Reggie Yates. Initially partnered with Marvin Humes on the BBC, she then presented solo when the show was poached by ITV.

Proud of being the frontwoman of The Voice, she said at the climax of this year’s edition, “We nailed it with the panel. You’ve got to get that chemistry. I love Will’s unpredictability, I want Jennifer to be my best mate, Olly is like my little brother and Tom melts my heart.

“I enjoy being around people who work on the show. It feels comfortable for me and like a home.”

So news that Emma has been invited back to The Voice UK for its eighth series is probably music to her ears – especially as her other series’, Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother, were axed by Channel 5 in September.

“I’m so happy we’re about to get going all over again,” Emma explained. “I’ve learnt to expect the unexpected with performances, some make me wanna bust a move, some give me goosebumps, and some make me cry like a baby! No day is the same, I’m forever wondering ‘where have YOU been?’ and with trios signing up this year, it gives us an added layer.”

Who won the last series of The Voice UK?

Fans will remember 18-year-old Ruti Olajugbabe beat hot favourite Donel Mangena (famous for his dancing grandma) to secure Tom Jones’ second win in the competition.

Speaking about his protégé, Tom explained, “I’m so proud and excited about my winner, Ruti, who is in the studio doing some very impressive work, she’s developing into a true artist and I can’t wait for you all to hear her!”

Ruti went straight to Number 1 on the iTunes chart after she was crowned winner, and is currently working on her first album.

She follows last year’s winner, Mo Adeniran, who saw his debut album Evolve chart at number 36 on the UK Albums Chart.

Unfortunately for previous winners of The Voice UK – which include Leanne Mitchell, Andrea Begley, Jermain Jackman, Stevie McCrorie and Kevin Simm – mainstream success hasn’t been so easy to come by, with several having been dropped by their record labels (although Kevin Simm is now touring as the new frontman of Wet Wet Wet, funnily enough).

Speaking about why the UK edition of The Voice has failed to produce a superstar, coach Will.I.Am explained to the Daily Star, “Part of the reason why I feel that maybe there’s no star is because people are just really polite.

“I’ve tried to keep in contact with people who were on my team, and I always ask. They’re really polite. They’re like: ‘I don’t want to bug you, I know you’re busy.’

“If I was them, I wouldn’t be that guy. I would ring them all the time. I would not be as polite as they are.

“Folks who have careers have been really aggressive with their careers. They make sure they fight for the right songs, and you know in your heart as a singer what song will take you where you want to go. You’ve got to be like a predator.”

He added: “And predators aren’t polite. Imagine going to the jungle and you see a lion going up to a gazelle like, ‘Hey, can I eat you?’ You have to really hunt and be aggressive about getting your dream.”

Could this series’ winner buck the trend?