Strictly Come Dancing 2018 final LIVE review

The final of Strictly Come Dancing 2018 is upon us at last and one of this year’s four finalists – Stacey Dooley, Joe Sugg, Faye Tozer and Ashley Roberts – are thrillingly close to lifting the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

We’ll be updating this article LIVE with all the antics on the dance floor tonight.

Watch this space…

13 weeks of blood, sweat and tears. It all comes down to one epic #StrictlyFinal. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Eq16CTbWLG — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) December 15, 2018

6.57pm: “When I first saw this, I said, ‘Watch this girl because she’s a contender’ – and you proved me right,” gushed Bruno. Stacey and Kevin’s Judges’ Pick was the Foxtrot to High Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck and they triumphed with a score of 39, six more than the first time. No ten from grumpy Craig!

6.50pm: Ashley and Pasha were first up to open the grand finale – no pressure! They performed the Judges’ Pick which was the Salsa to (I’ve Had The) Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes from all the way back in three. Ashley said “we’ve got to go out there and give it a smasher”. And they certainly did.

The pair scored a fabulous 40, beating their original score of 35, and it was a beautiful way to open the final because, as Tess said, “the lift was spectacular”. It was the first 40 of the final, and we have a feeling it won’t be the last…