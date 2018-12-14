What to watch on TV on Christmas Day 2018

Animated entertainment for youngsters, another hit of Strictly, variety fun with Michael McIntyre, an essential Christmas dose of Call the Midwife, festive cakes with Bake Off, seasonal comedy from Upstart Crow and Mrs Brown and a dramatised take on the story of Torvill and Dean…

Zog – 4:50pm BBC1

Strictly Come Dancing – 5:30pm BBC1

Michael McIntyre’s Big Christmas Show – 6:45pm BBC1

In what has become a Christmas Day tradition, we’re treated to another Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler adaptation, after last year’s The Highway Rat and previous offerings including The Gruffalo and Stick Man. This time we meet two characters who don’t fit into society’s expectations of princesses and dragons. The accident-prone Zog is stumbling his way through Dragon school and is more likely to make friends with than capture princesses. He meets Princess Pearl, who would rather be a doctor anyway. Max Lang directs this charming animated film narrated by Sir Lenny Henry, and with Kit Harington (Sir Gadabout) and Hugh Skinner (Zog) providing voices.

The ever-popular puppyish comedian celebrates the holidays in a fourth season special of his BAFTA award-winning show. There will be sketches, guest stars and general hijinks – which get the audience involved as well. Chris Kamara, former football pundit and general character, gives up his phone for McIntrye to Send to All. But it’s Paige, a 22 year old from Nottingham, who is the star of the show. “Her performance is the most Christmassy thing I’ve ever seen!” McIntrye says.

Call the Midwife – 7:45pm BBC1

Christmas was made for Call the Midwife. This 90 minute episode hardly stops from the moment Miriam Margolyes, playing Sister Winifred, arrives at Nonnatus House in the snow with four Chinese orphans. We’ve got other new characters in Sisters Mildred, Hilda and Frances; and with unwanted children, a nativity and (of course) a birth, there’s plenty of classic Christmas schmaltz here for all, but also balanced with steeliness from writer Heidi Evans.

The Great British Bake Off – 8pm Channel 4

Upstart Crow – 8:35pm BBC2

It’s a literary mashup for the Christmas special of this Blackadder-esque comedy. In A Christmas Carol-inspired plot David Mitchell’s William Shakespeare is visited by a spirit who tells him of a miserly man who was cured after nighttime meetings with three ghosts. So Will tries to change the heart of Mark Heap’s delightfully bitter Robert Green, the resident Scrooge. But it doesn’t go well, even with the help of guest star Lily Cole.



Torvill & Dean – 9:15pm ITV

Mrs Brown’s Boys – 10:15pm BBC1

You know what you’re getting with Brendan O’Carroll’s Mrs Brown. It’s all about big ole cheesy laughs (although some would argue differently). In this special, Agnes is up for the Finglas Best Decorated Home Competition, but for some reason her nemesis Hilliary (Susie Blake) is the judge. The world of technology also catches up with Agnes in the shape of Maggie – an Alexa-style ‘wifi-assistant’, shaped like a shamrock – a present from Dermot and Buster. There are some laughs, some double-entendres and a big singsong. That’s what Christmas is about, though, right?