What time is Sports Personality of the Year 2018 on TV? Who’s on the shortlist, and who’s favourite to win?

Sports Personality of the Year is back, and the BBC is gearing up for its biggest sporting bash of the year.

The BBC show has aired every year since 1954, and 2018 marks Sports Personality’s 65th anniversary.

To celebrate, the BBC is planning to do do things a little differently this year. Read on for full details about Sports Personality 2018, including the likely favourites and how to vote.

What time is Sports Personality of the Year 2018 on TV?

The show will air from 7pm on BBC1 this Sunday 16th December. Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan are hosting, with the two-hour show looking back on the biggest sporting moments of 2018.

Right at the end, the winner of Sports Personality 2018 will be crowned, but that’s not the only award on the night. The winners for the team, coach, unsung hero, Helen Rollason and lifetime achievement awards will also be revealed.

Who is on the Sports Personality shortlist?

Now here’s where it gets a little different to previous years. For the first time, the contenders for the main award will only be revealed on the night right at the start of the show.

“Announcing the much-anticipated shortlist at the start of the show will add even another layer of excitement to what is set to be a thrilling night for everyone,” said director of BBC Sport Barbara Slater.

Viewers will then be able to vote for their favourite during the show as usual, with the winner of the public vote announced at the end of the show.

Who is favourite to win Sports Personality of the Year?

England captain and World Cup 2018 hero Harry Kane is currently favourite to win with the bookies, although Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas and Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton are also in the running.

Those are the top three, but with the shortlist only revealed on the night, there could yet be a surprise favourite with the viewers at home.

Where is Sports Personality held?

Birmingham’s Resorts World Arena (previously known as the Genting Arena) plays host to the BBC extravaganza, with 12,000 guests in attendance at the huge venue.

Can I still get tickets for Sports Personality 2018?

Check the official ticketing website for more information about ticket sales.

How can I vote in Sports Personality?

Viewers can vote online or by phone when voting opens on the night. The vote will only be open during the Sports Personality broadcast itself, and the numbers will not be revealed before the night.

Once voting opens, the easiest way to pick your favourite is to go to the Sports Personality website. Remember, you will need to sign in to the website with your BBC account before you can vote (it’s the same log-in as you probably use for BBC iPlayer). If you haven’t registered already, full details on how to do it are here.

You can also vote by phone; the numbers will only be revealed after the shortlist is announced. There will be no text voting available on the night. The BBC has more details on the Sports Personality website here.