David Tennant wants to play the lead in a Taggart movie
The former Doctor Who star is keen to bring the Scottish TV detective to the big screen
David Tennant is keen on a big-screen comeback for classic Scots TV detective Taggart, and of course he is backing himself to play the role.
“We need to bring Taggart back. Taggart the movie, I’m free,” Tennant told STV at the launch of his new film Mary Queen of Scots.
“I want to play Taggart, obviously,” he added, before giving the channel a taste of the Glaswegian detective’s catchphrase. “‘There’s been a murder’, I can do that.”
Tennant has experience playing an irascible Scottish detective from his time as DI Alec Hardy in Broadchurch so Taggart seems well within his range.
Taggart was one of the longest-running dramas on British TV, airing for 27 years on ITV between 1983 and 2010.
It originally starred Mark McManus in the title role but continued after the actor’s death in 1994 under the same name but with different characters taking the lead.