When does the Radio Times 2018 Christmas double issue go on sale?

Raymond Briggs’ Snowman, mince pies, wrapped presents waiting under the tree… there are some things you just can’t be without at Christmas time — and that includes a highlighter pen in one hand, and the bumper Christmas issue of Radio Times in the other.

Just like the first Christmas songs playing across the airwaves, earmarking the best festive telly is a tradition that heralds the start of Christmas.

So, when does Radio Times’ legendary double issue go on sale this year?

With a fortnight’s worth of the best interviews, reviews, features and listings for TV, film and radio, Radio Times will start to appear on newsstands in December – the bumper issue will be available in London and the south-east from Saturday 8th December and nationwide by Tuesday 11th December.

What’s on the cover of the Christmas Radio Times in 2018?

Thanks, for asking. This year we’re dedicating the cover of the 95th Christmas Radio Times to celebrating The Snowman’s 40th anniversary.

Here’s what the spectacular double issue looks like in 2018…

Is there a TV advert this year?

Yes, there is! Enjoy…