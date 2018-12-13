What time is Love Island: The Christmas Reunion on TV? Which contestants are taking part?

Christmas just got that little bit muggier as a Love Island: The Christmas Reunion is coming to ITV2.

Here’s everything you need to know – from who’s in the line-up to what they’ll be getting up to…

What time is Love Island: The Christmas Reunion on TV?

The one-off special will air on Monday 17th December at 9pm on ITV2

What will happen on Love Island: The Christmas Reunion?

The special is a chance to reflect on the group’s memorable summer together, and will pick up “where the couples left off” – with Iain Stirling presiding over the whole event as a narrator.

“Six months on, whose love has lasted the distance, who has scores to settle, and who is feeling single and ready to mingle once again?” ITV asks.

“Escaping to a festive retreat, the Islanders will lift the lid on the dramatic break ups and tabloid headlines that have played out since departing the villa. Are reconciliations on the cards, or have the holiday romance bubbles well and truly burst?”

Will Jack and Dani be together on Love Island: The Christmas Reunion?

Yes. Although the winning couple have had some ups and downs, they were together when the reunion was filmed. They’ve since split (briefly) with Dani taking to Instagram to explain why she temporarily ended their relationship…

Which Love Island stars are taking part in The Christmas Reunion?

A total of 19 familiar faces will be back on screen for a festive catch-up hosted by Caroline Flack.

As well as Love Island winners Jack and Dani, there are the couples who are still together, including Wes and Megan, Adam and Zara, and Kaz – although her other half Josh was away in the US during filming so will not be taking part.

But there have also been plenty of high profile splits since so we can expect a bit of drama as estranged couples Laura and Paul, Georgia and Sam (whose split was particularly acrimonious) and Ellie and Charlie come face to face.

And we’ll find out if Samira, Dr Alex, Alexandra, Kendall, Hayley and Eyal (who’s already had a stint on Celebs Go Dating) have had more luck in love outside the villa.

Which Love Island stars will not be part of the Christmas reunion – and why?

A few names are noticeably missing from the roster. Rosie, who fell out with Adam after he ditched her for Zara, is not expected to take part due to Adam’s participation. Josh is now working in America so couldn’t make the filming, while it’s possible Frankie opted out after splitting with Samira amid cheating rumours.

New Jack and New Laura aren’t taking part, having been through a lot since they left the villa: the couple’s relationship never really got going, and Laura was hospitalised with sepsis. It’s not clear whether her health was a factor in her decision not to take part.

Niall – who exited the ITV2 show in the early stages – will also be absent from the group.

Which islanders are still together and who has split up?

Six months on from the end of the show, find out which relationships are still going strong and which ones are on the rocks.

Has filming already taken place?

Yes. At the end of November, Caroline Flack posted a photo to Instagram captioned: “We’re back. Love Island the Christmas reunion coming soon…”

By the looks of things, the Islanders swapped their famous villa for a British country house to get together for the big reunion.

Are there any pictures of the Love Island Christmas special?

There are plenty! The few remaining couples appear all loved up – here’s Wes and Megan…

… and (against the odds) Zara and Adam:

From left, Samira, Kendall, Laura and Hayley pose in their Christmas jumpers…

And here are Georgia, Alexandra, Ellie and Kaz:

And the boys: Charlie, Alex, Sam, Eyal and Paul.

What have the Islanders been saying about the Christmas special?

A few of the contestants have been tweeting about the reunion – and Dr Alex reckons it’s going to be a “cracker” (very appropriate for the festive season) …

I can safely say the Love Island Christmas Reunion is going to be a cracker.. ❤️🌴 — Dr Alex (@DrAlexGeorge) November 30, 2018

Alexandra, meanwhile, tells fans to get their “popcorn at the ready” and hints it might be a bit of an awkward show by sharing an embarrassed emoji.

Just finished filming for the Love Island Christmas special. Get your popcorn at the ready… 🎄😳🍿 — Alexandra Cane (@alexandracane) November 30, 2018

But drama or not, as Adam points out, it’s just nice to be back together.

Always good to see the full gang back together ❤️🌴 — Adam Collard (@theadamcollard) November 29, 2018

That’s the Christmas spirit!