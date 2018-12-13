Joe Sugg undergoes dramatic transformation ahead of Strictly final

This year’s Strictly Come Dancing hopefuls were really keen to make sure they got as many votes as possible to get to the final – so much so, they were prepared to make ridiculous promises in order to ensure their place.

Charles Venn and Karen Clifton made a pact to get matching tattoos should they make it to the show’s glittering grand finale – a vow they don’t have to fulfil, after they were booted out in week 11.

However, Joe Sugg has had no such luck. After promising he would dye his hair the same shocking shade of red as partner Dianne Buswell should he get to the final, the YouTuber has been forced to drastically transform his mop of previously brown locks.

Sugg unveiled his brand new ketchup red ‘do on Strictly sister show It Takes Two, much to host Zoe Ball’s surprise.

When asked what he made of the daring shade, he replied, “It’s alright, I can’t say anything bad because Dianne wouldn’t like that.”

However, dance partner Buswell was more appreciative of the bright new colour, gushing, “I love it, I think this is the new Joe Sugg.”

For this Saturday’s grand final, each of the four remaining couples will have to tackle a tough three dances to impress viewers at home for a chance to win the famous glitterball trophy.

The judges have picked for Sugg and Buswell to replicate the magic of his week seven Paso Doble as one of his final dances.

Head judge Shirley Ballas has said she was “proven wrong” by Sugg during his time on the competition.

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women, she explained, “He was a beginner, when he walked down the stairs [at the launch] I looked at him and thought ‘What could he offer to the show?’

“But he’s proved me wrong, he’s so focused and into the game.”

Strictly Come Dancing concludes Saturday at 6:30pm on BBC1