What’s your top TV moment of 2018?

It’s been an eventful year in television. In the last 12 months, our screens have transported us back to a First World War battlefield realised in startling colour, taken us inside Harry and Meghan’s lavish nuptials, seen our Prime Minister bop on stage to Dancing Queen and charted the soaring highs and crushing lows of England’s football fortunes.

Advertisement

We’ve had a raft of exciting dramas, from the explosive Bodyguard to the stylish Killing Eve and the game-changing Doctor Who. Call the Midwife and Poldark have had us reaching for the tissues, while A Very English Scandal left us flinching at the sight of Vaseline!

In entertainment land, Dec stepped up and commanded the stage on Saturday Night Takeaway and BGT, while Georgia assured us she was “loyal” on Love Island and Big Brother shut its doors – but not before Roxanne Pallett found herself in the eye of a publicity storm.

In the heady days of summer, Gareth Southgate and his Three Lions took us on an emotional rollercoaster, while England’s netballers stunned Australia to claim Commonwealth gold and Lizzy Yarnold landed her final Olympic title.

Advertisement

But what was the one moment that really captured your imagination? What glued your eyes to the screen and sticks in your memory? We’ve compiled the biggest TV moments of the last 12 months and now it’s over to you – browse our list before having your say in our poll below. And choose wisely – you can only pick one…