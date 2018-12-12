When is The Apprentice 2018 on TV? BBC1 air date, contestants, advisers and more

The Apprentice 2018 continues this week, with Lord Sugar and his pointy finger returning once again to berate and bark at some besuited no-hoper candidates. And we can’t wait.

Below is everything you need to know about series 14 and the next episode of The Apprentice on BBC1.

When is The Apprentice on TV?

The Apprentice is expected to air on Wednesday at 9pm, BBC1. However, there’s a chance the show could be delayed by the BBC News Special: May Leadership Challenge, which starts at 7.30pm.

The special news update will be reacting to the result of Theresa May’s vote of no confidence, with Conservative MPs set to vote between 6pm and 8pm. Although the result is expected to be revealed at 8.15pm, the BBC has said the news special could be extended beyond 9pm if this is delayed.

What task will contestants have to face this week?

It’s the penultimate episode and that means our old favourite, the interview round, essentially a sort of mixed martial arts in business attire. It’s a part of “the process” many us enjoy for the sheer, galloping rudeness of Lord Sugar’s “trusted advisers”. The hope is always that the last five candidates will bound into their one-on-one grillings with a hopeful smile, only to have every crack in their CVs and business plans prised open by Sugar’s proxy thugs. When is The Apprentice final on TV? The final is set to air 9pm, Sunday 16th December, BBC1

What does the winning candidate get?

As in previous years, the show’s winning contestant will nab a £250,000 business investment from Lord Sugar. This not only means that the winner will receive a huge cash injection for their business, but Lord Sugar will also assist them to make a success of it.

Who won the show last year?

For the first time ever, two candidates – James White and Sarah Lynn – walked away with a business investment. James now runs Right Time Recruitment, an IT recruitment agency specialising in web security, while Sarah went on to develop her confectionary brand Sweets in the City.

Who are Lord Sugar’s advisors?

To help him sift through this year’s candidates, Lord Sugar has once again called on the assistance of Karren Brady and Claude Littner.

Baroness Brady is vice-chairman of West Ham United and former managing director of Birmingham City. In 2014 she was made a life peer by the Prime Minister and received a CBE from the Queen for her services to business, entrepreneurship and women in business. Brady appeared as a celebrity contestant on Comic Relief Does The Apprentice in 2007, winning the task as project manager. In 2009 she joined the show as a regular advisor.

Littner has appeared in every single series of The Apprentice, first featuring solely in the interview stages before becoming an aide to Sugar in 2015. He replaced Nick Hewer.

Can I apply to be on The Apprentice?

Applications for this series closed in January.

Sadly, if you want to be on the show, you’ll have to wait until 2019 if you want a shot at winning Lord Sugar’s £250,000 investment. Or appearing on Celebrity Big Brother (looking at you, Andrew Brady).

Who are the candidates on The Apprentice?

The Apprentice will air weekly on Wednesdays at 9pm on BBC1 from 3rd October