When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw on TV?

The knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League are nearly upon us.

Remarkably, all four English teams – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham – have made it through the group stages, with Spurs nabbing a late equaliser against a weakened Barcelona side to progress from a difficult group that also included Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

It’s all to play for in the New Year – and the prospective match-ups that could emerge in the round round of 16 already have us hyped for the draw, which takes place in mid-December.

Find out everything you need to know about the last 16 draw below.

When is the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League 2018/19?

The draw will take place on Monday 17th December at 11am GMT at UEFA’s head quarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where can I watch it?

You can find out who faces who by streaming the draw for free on UEFA.com.

Which teams are in the draw?

Barcelona

Borussia Dortmund

PSG

Porto

Real Madrid

AS Roma

Atletico Madrid

Liverpool

Schalke

Tottenham

Ajax

Bayern Munich

Juventus

Man City

Man Utd

There is still one space left to be decided.