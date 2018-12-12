Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw on TV?

When is the UEFA Champions League last 16 draw on TV?

Who will face-off in the first knockout round of the competition?

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 11: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur vies with Clement Lenglet of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Camp Nou on December 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League are nearly upon us.

Advertisement

Remarkably, all four English teams – Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham – have made it through the group stages, with Spurs nabbing a late equaliser against a weakened Barcelona side to progress from a difficult group that also included Inter Milan and PSV Eindhoven.

It’s all to play for in the New Year – and the prospective match-ups that could emerge in the round round of 16 already have us hyped for the draw, which takes place in mid-December.

Find out everything you need to know about the last 16 draw below.

When is the draw for the last 16 of the Champions League 2018/19?

The draw will take place on Monday 17th December at 11am GMT at UEFA’s head quarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Where can I watch it?

You can find out who faces who by streaming the draw for free on UEFA.com.

Which teams are in the draw?

Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund
PSG
Porto
Real Madrid
AS Roma
Atletico Madrid
Liverpool
Schalke
Tottenham
Ajax
Bayern Munich
Juventus
Man City
Man Utd

Advertisement

There is still one space left to be decided.

Tags

All about Champions League

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 11: Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur vies with Clement Lenglet of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Group B match between FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur at Camp Nou on December 11, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm a Celeb (ITV YouTube screenshot, EH)

Holly Willoughby reveals she cried in I’m a Celebrity scenes that didn’t make it to air

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Vincent Kompany of Manchester City lifts the Premier League Trophy as Manchester City celebrate winning the Premier League Title during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Huddersfield Town at Etihad Stadium on May 6, 2018 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Premier League live on TV Full fixture list and Sky and BT Sport schedule

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Christmas TV, BBC Pictures and ITV Pictures

What is on TV this Christmas?