Meet the cast of Torvill and Dean on ITV

Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean went down in Olympic history with their record-breaking figure skating performance in 1984 – and now the Bolero legends are celebrated in a new drama from ITV.

Written by Made in Dagenham screenwriter William Ivory, ITV’s feature-length biopic Torvill and Dean tells the story of the skaters’ early partnership, and features a starry ensemble.

The drama has secured the prime spot in ITV’s Christmas 2018 schedules, airing at 9pm on Christmas Day.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast, including who is taking to the ice to play Torvill and Dean themselves…

Will Tudor plays Christopher Dean

Who plays Christopher Dean in Torvill and Dean? Will Tudor plays the legendary ice skater, whose performance alongside Jayne Torvill at the 1984 Winter Olympics has gone down in history as the greatest ever figure skating routine.

Where have I seen Will Tudor before? The actor is best known for playing Olyvar in Game of Thrones, and for roles in Humans and Shadowhunters.

Poppy Lee Friar plays Jayne Torvill

Who plays Jayne Torvill in Torvill and Dean? Poppy Lee Friar plays the English figure skater and Olympic champion.

Where have I seen Poppy Lee Friar before? Poppy Lee Friar is best known for her role as rebellious GCSE student Missy Booth in Ackley Bridge.

Stephen Tompkinson plays George Torvill

Who does Stephen Tompkinson play in Torvill and Dean? Stephen Tomkinson plays Jayne’s father, George Torvill.

Where have I seen Stephen Tompkinson before? From serious drama to hit comedy, Tomkinson has led a number of hit TV series, most notably DCI Banks and Wild at Heart.

Jo Hartley plays Betty Dawson

Who does Jo Hartley play in Torvill and Dean? Jo Hartley plays Jayne Torvill’s mother, Betty.

Where have I seen Jo Hartley before? Hartley is a television and film actress, and had appeared in This Is England and Eddie the Eagle.

Jaime Winstone plays Janet Sawbridge

Who does Jaime Winstone play in Torvill and Dean? Jaime Winstone plays Janet Sawbridge, the ice dancing instructor who paired Chris and Jayne together for the first time.

Where have I seen Jaime Winstone before? Winstone appeared in Made in Dagenham and as Becky in the film Kidulthood.

Dean Andrews plays Colin Dean

Who does Dean Andrews play in Torvill and Dean? Dean Andrews plays Chris’s dad, Colin Dean.

Where have I seen Dean Andrews before? Dean Andrews is probably best remembered for his role as DS Ray Carling is Life on Mars and the sequel series Ashes to Ashes.

Anita Dobson as Miss Perry

Who does Anita Dobson play in Torvill and Dean? Anita Dobson plays Jayne’s first ice skating coach at the Nottingham Ice Stadium.

Where have I seen Anita Dobson before? This will be the second year in a row thatEastEnders legend Anita Dobson leads the TV schedules at Christmas. In 2017, she guest starred in BBC1’s Call the Midwife Christmas special. The veteran actress also took part in the 2011 Strictly Come Dancing series, reaching week nine.