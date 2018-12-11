Spice Girls singer Mel B in hospital with two broken ribs and ‘severed hand’
Fellow Spice Girls Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C all went to support their bandmate after her three-hour surgery
The Spice Girls have rallied around their fellow bandmate Mel B, who has been hospitalised with two broken ribs and a “severed right hand”.
Scary Spice shared an Instagram post in the early hours of Monday morning with her arm in a sling, revealing that she had been in surgery for three hours after sustaining the injuries.
Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital
In the post, she thanked hospital staff and apologised to fans who’d bought tickets for a New York book signing she had been forced to cancel.
Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C all showed up to support the singer in hospital.
Mel C’s friend Gary Madatyan said that her injuries were sustained when she fell down a narrow staircase. “She was upstairs and the room was dark,” he told People. “Everyone knows one of her eyes does not see 100 percent.”
Here’s hoping Scary Spice will make a full recovery for the Spice Girls reunion tour in 2019.