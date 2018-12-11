Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Spice Girls singer Mel B in hospital with two broken ribs and ‘severed hand’

Spice Girls singer Mel B in hospital with two broken ribs and ‘severed hand’

Fellow Spice Girls Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C all went to support their bandmate after her three-hour surgery

Melanie Brown (Getty)

The Spice Girls have rallied around their fellow bandmate Mel B, who has been hospitalised with two broken ribs and a “severed right hand”.

Advertisement

Scary Spice shared an Instagram post in the early hours of Monday morning with her arm in a sling, revealing that she had been in surgery for three hours after sustaining the injuries.

View this post on Instagram

Thankyou to all the wonderful nurses dr’s and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I’ve been staying at,suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling,I’ve had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY,I appolagise to each and everyone one of you who bought there tickets to meet me today😩I’m absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date,I promise,but for now My right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs,ohhh the pain,but I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!!thank you all for understanding,I love you all #accidentshappen #needtimetoheal #hospital

A post shared by Scary Spice Mel b (@officialmelb) on

In the post, she thanked hospital staff and apologised to fans who’d bought tickets for a New York book signing she had been forced to cancel.

Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Mel C all showed up to support the singer in hospital.

Mel C’s friend Gary Madatyan said that her injuries were sustained when she fell down a narrow staircase. “She was upstairs and the room was dark,” he told People. “Everyone knows one of her eyes does not see 100 percent.”

Advertisement

Here’s hoping Scary Spice will make a full recovery for the Spice Girls reunion tour in 2019.

Tags

You might like

Emma Bunton, Getty

Spice Girls’ Emma Bunton to host US version of Bake Off

Spice Girls perform during the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London on August 12, 2012. Rio de Janeiro will host the 2016 Olympic Games. AFP PHOTO/LEON NEAL (Photo credit should read LEON NEAL/AFP/GettyImages) Getty, TL

Spice Girls announce reunion tour

Piers Morgan (ITV, EH)

Notorious GMB Piers Morgan on Donald Trump, Twitter rivals and serial killers

Piers Morgan and Lady Gaga (ITV, Getty, EH)

Piers Morgan reveals the one tweet he regrets – attacking Lady Gaga