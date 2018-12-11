Holly Willoughby won’t be back on This Morning this year

Phillip Schofield has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will not be returning to This Morning this year, due to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! commitments in Australia.

Advertisement

Schofe shared the news on Twitter, when a fan asked him if Holly would be back on the ITV mid-morning show this month – and added that the next time they’ll be on TV together will be Dancing on Ice in January.

Nope, she can’t get back in time, the first time we’re on telly together is @dancingonice in the new year 😊 https://t.co/2gZ1YldoYJ — Phillip Schofield (@Schofe) December 9, 2018

Holly can next be seen presenting alongside Declan Donnelly on I’m A Celebrity: The Coming Out Show on Wednesday 12th December. In her absence, Rochelle Humes has served as Schofield’s co-host on This Morning – this is expected to carry on until the show takes its seasonal hiatus later this month.

Advertisement

This season of I’m A Celeb smashed last year’s ratings, and Holly seemed to enjoy herself, too. Could she be back next year? Let us know your thoughts…