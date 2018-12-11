Accessibility Links

Holly Willoughby won’t be back on This Morning this year

Co-host Phillip Schofield confirmed that the two won't be on screen together until Dancing on Ice in the new year

FROM ITV DAYTIME THIS MORNING Weekdays on ITV Pictured: Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby 'This Morning' TV show, London, UK - 16 Apr 2018

Phillip Schofield has confirmed that Holly Willoughby will not be returning to This Morning this year, due to I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! commitments in Australia.

Schofe shared the news on Twitter, when a fan asked him if Holly would be back on the ITV mid-morning show this month – and added that the next time they’ll be on TV together will be Dancing on Ice in January.

Holly can next be seen presenting alongside Declan Donnelly on I’m A Celebrity: The Coming Out Show on Wednesday 12th December. In her absence, Rochelle Humes has served as Schofield’s co-host on This Morning – this is expected to carry on until the show takes its seasonal hiatus later this month.

This season of I’m A Celeb smashed last year’s ratings, and Holly seemed to enjoy herself, too. Could she be back next year? Let us know your thoughts…

This Morning

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

