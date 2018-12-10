What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

The Premier League action comes thick and fast in December as Sky Sports and BT Sport pick more live games to cover over the busy Christmas period.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 8 December 2018

Bournemouth v Liverpool – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Chelsea v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport

Leicester City v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport

Other matches being played this Saturday:

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town

Burnley v Brighton

Cardiff City v Southampton

Man Utd v Fulham

West Ham v Crystal Palace

Sunday 9 December 2018

Newcastle United v Wolves – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 10 December 2018

Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV