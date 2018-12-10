Doctor Who fans try to look on the bright side as series 12 is delayed until 2020

Remember the Great Doctor Who Drought of 2016? When fans had to wait an entire year to see the Tardis back in action?

Well, it’s happening again.

The BBC has confirmed rumours that Doctor Who series 12 won’t be airing until “early” 2020, meaning Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor won’t be returning for a full series for a full year.

The good news is that Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan) will all be returning in future episodes.

The bad news is that many fans were disappointed to find out about another extended break.

When @bbcdoctorwho tweets that the show is taking a year break and will be back in 2020 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/ZUBMixIGW5 — 🎄 thicc and festive 🎄 (@GhostMonument) December 9, 2018

‘Sees #DoctorWho⁠ ⁠ not returning until 2020 after the New Years special’ ‘Cracks out the Wilderness Years survival kit’ pic.twitter.com/RUtmj76wL5 — 🚀 TardisMonkey ✨ (@tardis_monkey) December 9, 2018

#DoctorWho the next series won’t air till 2020 !? What kind of sorcery is this ? pic.twitter.com/cO9nE0qYUF — Harriet (@Babybellno1) December 9, 2018

Seriously? 2020 before we get another series of #DoctorWho ? One of the biggest shows the BBC has, and they can't manage a series a year? — Excelsior, Mr Lee. (@RichardCasey) December 9, 2018

They built up all of this momentum in the new series then they're not giving us another till 2020? K then #DoctorWho — amy 🌌 (@spideyparadox) December 9, 2018

If someone can get me a TARDIS so I can skip to 2020 from New year's Day I would be very grateful… Can't be dealing with a whole year without #DoctorWho again — Kallum (@KrallexV2) December 9, 2018

Other fans, however, understood the delay, saying it was only slightly more time to wait than the expected nine months.

y'know airing in early 2020 rather than late 2019 is a difference of only a few months. chill, fam. #DoctorWho — Bianca Michelle (@BumbleBiGirl) December 9, 2018

Also having to wait till 2020 for Series 12 is not a bad thing. It’s only a few months after when it was aimed to be, plus I really think it’ll be worth the wait #doctorwho — Vicki Toogood (@ToogoodVicki) December 9, 2018

And many saw this as a necessary break to maintain the quality of the show…

So #DoctorWho after new years day till 2020 definitely the right thing a break is what need and definitely pulled off the change in this series with #JodieWhittaker and the gang! #stilllove #amazing #love #Whovian — Francis (@FRANCIS__HARKIN) December 9, 2018

Hear me out… I am kind of glad that we are getting new #DoctorWho stories in 2020. The longer they take to make it the better stories we will get… quality over quantity — Ava (@ava_really) December 10, 2018

More disappointing than surprising that #DoctorWho won't be back till 2020, but with filming not having started yet they'd have been cutting it fine. Suspect the plan has been to engineer a Jan to March Who/Midwife Sunday double bill, gap year an unfortunate byproduct. — Kippy Kissmas (@TygerWhoCame2T) December 9, 2018

And some even suggested that the delay was needed to create some better monsters and stories…

No new #DoctorWho until 2020???

Every monster in Series 12 better be ruddy bloody good then. If I have to wait a year, I need more than White Power Fonzie and BARRY BIG SPIDER. — Rob Smedley (@robsmedley86) December 9, 2018

I’m sure things will be sorted out for 2020 and we get a better series of #doctorwho than what we just got. We need a series arc we need 2 parters we need threats and we need decent monsters — Darren (@Cultdissection) December 9, 2018

However, despite the wait there is still one more episode to come: the New Year’s Day special, an episode we now know will be called Resolution.

Let’s just hope enough happens to keep us guessing for the next 12 months….

The Doctor Who New Year’s Day special airs on Tuesday 1st January 2019 at 7pm