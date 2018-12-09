Harry Redknapp wins I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2018

After 23 days in the jungle, Harry Redknapp has been announced as the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2018.

Hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly announced that the former Tottenham manager beat out campmates John Barrowman and Emily Atack to become the 18th king of the jungle during Sunday’s live final.

Torchwood star John Barrowman came in third, while Emily Atack came in second.

“I’m amazed I survived three weeks,” Harry said upon receiving his crown. “It was only Nick really who knew a bit about football – I thought it was gonna be a hard couple of weeks. The whole group – there wasn’t one single person i could say a bad word about.”

The whole gang were back on the fringes of the jungle to congratulate Harry on his win – and, though she wasn’t on screen, it is expected that he was reunited with his beloved Sandra shortly after the credits rolled. Ah bless.