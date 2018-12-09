Doctor Who series 11 finale live blog – The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos as it happens

The epic finale to Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who series is here, and we’re live-blogging every twist and turn of series 11 episode 10!

Advertisement

Check out the latest posts below.

Refresh the page for live updates.

6.50pm: OK, now there are also BIG crystals with loads of people trapped in them.

6.48pm: These buzzy crystals are apparently very important.

I have a feeling Paltraki is about to go a bit funny over them…

6.46pm: So far, this does seem like a bit of a spiritual sequel to The Ghost Monument, aka episode 2.

Shame it wasn’t the best episode.

6.44pm: Good to see Phyllis Logan’s character is getting ready to…

She’s an Ux! Always two there are, a master and an apprentice.

Apparently the Ux are also “faith-driven dimensional engineers,” which sounds neat.

6.43pm: Sniper bots! The same ones that were on Desolation!

Interrupting Ryan and Graham’s argument, and still terrible shots – R + G literally ducked and they all accidentally shot each other.

Makes sense they’d be the same make, Desolation was a Stenza weapons lab.

6.41pm: Bradley Walsh is owning this episode so far. Guess you could call him a bit of a…

Also, now they are in the baddies’ spaceship/ edifice.

6.39pm: This looks like one of the floating piles of stone the…swirl people can make.

Funny little bit where Ryan point out the Doctor’s hypocrisy. Whopocrisy?

6.37pm: “I will kill it, if I can. For what it did to Grace.”

Graham is STONE COLD. This is a good face-off, damn.

6.35pm: The Stenza is apparently the “creator,” and this is all about magic crystals. Stenza technology.

Now, for Jodie to explain it to us, to the strains of a classic tune…

6.33pm: It’s yaboi Tim Shaw! He wants Paltraki to return “what [he] took.”

Ha, called it. You all owe me money. Such are the rules of live blog barter.

Might not be Tim Shaw, might be another Stenza.

6.32pm: I have a feeling this guy’s memory will return at plot-convenient times.

6.31pm: He has a goldfish memory. Some wearable tech will sort him right out. All the rage.

6.30pm: Looks like this situation just got a little…

(geddit? because Mark Addy, the guy pointing a gun at the Doctor, is playing a character called Paltraki).

Also, Paltraki seems to have lost his memory.

6.28pm: OK, that looked like Tim Shaw arriving on the planet. Now we jump 3,407 (or thereabouts) years into the past to meet our Tardis pals, who go to this horrible planet to answer some distress calls. Classic.

6.26pm: Ok, these peopl can make their eyes glow and…stack rocks. Handy?

6.26pm: Here’s Phyllis Logan and Percelle Ascot as Ardinio and Delph. Saying some stuff about not knowing things.

Top notch commentary from me here, I know.

Praise the creator’s will…who is the creator?

6.25pm: Straight into the credits as ever! Still miss the cold open.

6.23pm: (Or the Stenza)

6.21pm: Less than 5 minutes to go! Eep. 5 quid says the Daleks turn up.

6.19pm: I am….quite excited. Cautiously so.

6.17pm: Oh, also, before we kick off in earnest a little bit of housekeeping. In this blog I won’t describe absolutely everything that happens onscreen – that would take ages – but I’ll just react to the biggest and funniest moments in my own unique (read: terribly unfunny) way.

I’ll also be punctuating everything with poorly Photoshopped pictures containing awful puns, which I made before watching the episode so may not apply in any way to the action we see unfolding.

Yes, you are indeed some lucky readers tonight.

I am not ready for another season of #doctorwho to be over 😭😭 It feels like it just started! — Shayn Dickens 👓 (@shayndickens) December 9, 2018

6.15pm: Know what you mean, Shayne – it feels like just yesterday I was blogging the series’ very first episode.

This time though, I’m genuinely going in blind. I’d seen The Woman Who Fell to Earth a bit early for work purposes, whereas I’ve not clapped eyes on TBORAK (catchy) once.

And yes, I’ve chosen to enjoy it from behind a computer keyboard, only watching it while typing furiously. I know how to have a good time.

PS – 10 minutes to go!

6.11pm: So yeah, we don’t know much – but in just over 10 minutes we’ll know a lot more.

In the meantime, here’s some lavely pictures for you to enjoy.

6.08pm: Now for the background.

This episode, as noted previously, is called The Battle of Rankoor Av Kolos (bit of a mouthful, or keyboardful in my case), and sees Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and her gang face….something.

Yes, that is a little vague, but the BBC have been especially tight-lipped about details of tonight’s episode, so we don’t actually know much about what the storyline contains. We do have this official synopsis, but it doesn’t give much away.

On the planet of Ranskoor Av Kolos, lies the remains of a brutal battlefield. But as the Doctor, Graham, Yaz and Ryan answer nine separate distress calls, they discover the planet holds far more secrets. Who is the mysterious commander with no memory? What lies beyond the mists? Who or what are the Ux?

Yep – clear as mud, or at least those mysterious mists. We do know the episode stars Mark Addy (Game of Thrones) and Phyllis Logan (Downton Abbey), though, and we’ve given you a bit of background to both those actors elsewhere on RadioTimes.com – here and here.

6.03pm: BBC America has helpfully given us this bingo sheet for tonight’s episode, and I’m struck to my core by how many running “things” there actually were/are in this series.

Play along with tonight's #DoctorWho finale! How many can you get? pic.twitter.com/bqO94jvwl9 — Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) December 9, 2018

Although to be fair, they might have been running out of ideas by the time they got to the “episode title” tile.

6.00pm: Hello and welcome to this Doctor Who series 11 finale live blog. For Jodie Whittaker’s last episode this year we’re expecting some explosive action, so we thought it’d be fun to follow every step of the adventure as it happens on screen. Will it be a final episode to celebrate? Well, that’s an exciting mystery that we’ll solve together! Who-ray.

My name’s Huw, and you may remember me from such RadioTimes.com live blogs as “Game of Thrones“, “a random bus journey” “one episode of Westworld” and many others.

Perhaps most pertinently I also live-blogged the very first episode of this series, when Jodie Whittaker was still strutting around in Peter Capaldi’s second-hand gear. How young we all were.

The episode kicks off tonight at about 6.25pm GMT on BBC1, so in the brief run-up I’ll try to give you some background about this episode (called The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos, which I’ve finally learned to type first go) as well as take a look back on the series as whole.

Advertisement

Are you sitting comfortably, even while staring at this glowing screen? Then we shall begin…