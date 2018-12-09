What is the best episode of Doctor Who series 11?

Jodie Whittaker’s debut Doctor Who series is over, and now fans will have to wait a few weeks to see the next chapter of the story on New Year’s Day.

Happily, though, the short break gives us a chance to look back on every episode of series 11, from the Thirteenth Doctor’s first appearance through to the series finale, The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos.

But which was your favourite episode?

Which of Whittaker’s adventures do you think will be all-time classics, and which do you think will fade into the mists of time and space?

Vote for your favourite episode below, and read on to remind yourself of every episode from series 11.

Jodie Whittaker’s Who debut saw her take on a toothy foe in Sheffield, build a new sonic screwdriver and gather a new team of companions (Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole). Not bad for a night’s work.

After being stranded on an alien planet the Doctor and her friends get to grits with their first off-world adventure, complete with deadly alien foes and an impossible challenge. It was all worth it for that big Tardis reveal, we’re sure.

Doctor Who series 11’s first historical adventure was a powerful look back at the US Civil Rights movement with some seriously moving performances. Plus, we found out the Doctor might be Banksy. We’d hardly be surprised.

The Tardis team came back to Earth (specifically Sheffield) to find the city under attack from mutant spiders, thanks to the machinations of an American businessman. Worth the price of admission for Chris Noth’s scenery-chewing performance alone.

Chris Chibnall takes us on the new series’ first outer-space adventure (well, sort of), trapping the Doctor on a spaceship with a deadly (and extremely cute) monster and a ticking clock.

Another emotional historical episode saw Yaz (Mandip Gill) discover some old family secrets when the gang travelled back to the time of Indian Partition. As with any wedding, there were some tears.

Infiltrating an intergalactic delivery service, the Doctor and pals discover a rotten conspiracy that threatens thousands of lives – as well as a few fun Doctor Who Easter Eggs for fans to enjoy.

The Doctor’s gender finally comes into play as she’s accused of witchcraft in a fear-gripped Lancashire town. And things only get worse (or better, if you’re a viewer) when Alan Cumming’s flamboyant King James I arrives on the scene.

A cabin-in-the-woods thriller turns into some truly strange and existential sci-fi in the series’ penultimate episode. And yes, the talking frog is an image that will stick with us for a very long time.

The Battle of Ranskoor Av Kolos

The Doctor, Yaz, Graham and Ryan’s adventures come to a head in this epic finale, on a mysterious battlefield filled with secrets.

Yep, it’s quite a trip down memory lane – but which of these episodes stands out among the rest? Vote now, or forever hold your peace.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 on Tuesday 1st January 2019 at 7pm