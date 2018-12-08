Who is Lauren Steadman? Meet the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant and Paralympic star

Paratriathlete Lauren Steadman is the 13th celebrity confirmed for this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old Paralympic silver medalist was revealed as joining the line-up during The One Show on Monday night.

Lauren said: “I still don’t think it has properly sunk in that I’m actually going to be part of this year’s Strictly! I have loved the show since I was young, and it’s a huge thing to tick off my bucket list.

“I’m more nervous about being on stage, performing live and in front of the judges than I am about the Elite Paratriathlon Grand Final next month! But I’m up for the challenge and excited to swap my triathlon kit for dancing shoes and sequins.”

Lauren, who was born missing her lower right arm, is a double World Champion Paratriathlete, Paralympic Silver medallist and six times European Champion.

The 13th celebrity to be revealed, Lauren joins the likes of Lee Ryan, Stacey Dooley, Vick Hope, Graeme Swann, Dr Ranj Singh, Katie Piper, Faye Tozer and Danny John-Jules in the class of Strictly 2018.

These are the other names who are also being linked to this series.

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Who is Lauren Steadman’s professional partner?

She is paired up with AJ Pritchard.

Weekly score

Week One: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Week Two: 22 (5, 6, 5, 6)

Week Three: 20 (4, 5, 5, 6)

Week Four: 25 (6, 6, 6, 7)

Week Five: 24 (4, 6, 7, 7)

Week Six: 29 (6,7,8,8)

Week Seven: 31 (7,8,8,8)

Week Eight: 34 (8,8,9,9)

Week Nine: 25 (5,6,7,7)

Week Ten: 23 (5, 6, 6, 6) + 1 (Lindy Hop) = 24

Week Eleven: 35 (8,9,9,9)

Lauren Steadman: key facts

Age: 25

Job: World Champion Paratriathlete

Twitter: @LaurenSteadman

Advertisement

Instagram: @laurensteadmann