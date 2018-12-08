What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?
Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week
The Premier League action comes thick and fast in December as Sky Sports and BT Sport pick more live games to cover over the busy Christmas period.
With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.
Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend.
Premier League live on TV this weekend
Saturday 8 December 2018
Bournemouth v Liverpool – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Man City – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Leicester City v Spurs – 7.45pm, live on BT Sport
Other matches being played this Saturday:
Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Brighton
Cardiff City v Southampton
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Sunday 9 December 2018
Newcastle United v Wolves – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 10 December 2018
Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV