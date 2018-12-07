Who’s left the jungle? The full list of eliminated stars from I’m a Celebrity 2018

I’m a Celebrity’s 2018 contestants have been a largely harmonious bunch, engaging in a fortnight of friendly chatter and all-round goodwill. In fact, they’d be forgiven for forgetting that this is ultimately a popularity contest with the general public due to start voting them off before Sunday 9th December’s grand final.

Advertisement

After a run of gruesome Bushtucker Trials and many a night spent among the jungle’s creepy crawlies, some of our celebs might be grateful for a warm bath and an evening spent cosied among the fluffy pillows of a luxury five-star hotel. But we have a feeling some of this year’s cohort are competitive, eager to follow the likes of Scarlett Moffatt and Georgia “Toff” Toffolo to be named the latest King or Queen of the Jungle.

So, who has been voted off so far?

Below is a list of the stars eliminated from I’m a Celebrity 2018, updated as they’re announced:

Sixth eliminated: Nick Knowles

In another shock elimination, once camp-favourite Nick Knowles was the sixth celebrity to be voted out the jungle after 20 days in camp (we blame the singing, if we’re honest).

He explained he was partially inspired by Brexit as he entered camp, as he wanted to see whether he would get along with a group of people he wouldn’t usually hang around with.

“We’re having such a hard time in the UK at the moment and there’s such division at home, I wanted us to prove a point,” he said.

On his singing skills, and whether he would release another album after going to number 1 (thanks to Chris Moyles), he kindly said, “I think the nation has suffered enough.”

Nick Knowles: Chivalrous to the end.

Fifth eliminated: Anne Hegerty

Much like fellow campmate Rita, The Chase star Anne Hegarty was happy to be departing jungle life. With herself and John Barrowman in the bottom two, she said it was “brilliant” that she was leaving over her campmate.

Reflecting on how difficult she found jungle life to start with, Anne told Holly and Dec, “I was like, we’re walking down into hell. Then we got to Snake Rock, and I just sort of couldn’t process it. It was like the reality sort of hit me, and I was like, ‘What have I done? I can’t remotely do this? What was I thinking?’”

However, it was the kindness of her campmates that encouraged her to persevere, with Anne adding, “I could not remotely have done it without 10 fantastic other people. It was all down to them. It was all about them. They are so, so kind.”

Anne was also pleased to hear that viewers at home had found her frankness in talking about her autism inspiring.

Fourth eliminated: Rita Simons

Rita became the latest celebrity to leave the jungle, following 18 days in the jungle — but she wasn’t too upset about leaving, apparently.

“I’m so happy, I’m sorry, I’m really happy,” Rita said to the remaining seven campmates. “I’m so happy, honestly.” Might she have been just the tiniest bit relieved to leave the jungle behind then?

“You look devastated,” Dec quipped when she arrived in the studio.

Rita said that looking back, she was particularly proud of tackling her fears of heights and deep water: “I’ve met some amazing people, it’s been one hell of an experience, and I’ve never been as happy as I am now” (OK Rita, we get the picture). Asked who should win, Rita said: “Harry! And Harry is winning, just so you know”

Third eliminated: Sair Khan

Coronation Street star Sair said farewell to the jungle after 17 days Down Under, become the third celebrity to leave the camp.

“It’s so weird being outside,” she told Dec and Holly after crossing the bridge. “I can’t believe i’ve been in there for over two weeks”.

The actress said she felt as though she was watching the TV while sharing the camp with famous faces and admitted that she’d found things a little bit difficult during her first few days. However, she said the toughest thing had actually been being away from friends and family.

Sair heaped praise upon the women in the jungle, explaining how they’d provided her with a brilliant support network. “I do love my girls,” she said.

Second eliminated: Malique Thompson-Dwyer

Malique Thompson-Dwyer was the second celebrity to leave the jungle (even if John Barrowman did take an unplanned break due to an injury) after he and Sair Khan were both revealed to be at risk from the public vote.

After crossing the drawbridge to meet I’m a Celebrity hosts Dec and Holly, Malique admitted “I’m just glad to be out now. I’m absolutely starving and I was really struggling with the food situation,” before necking a glass of fizz in one go.

When you hear there's free food in the canteen. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/O5Yux1U9y1 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) December 2, 2018

Malique said he would miss all of his fellow celebrities and “the spirit” of the camp, telling Dec and Holly “everyone keeps everyone going”. But he made particular reference to “geezer” Harry Redknapp and “big sister” Fleur East.

Then it was time to head off to see his mum – and tuck in to some non-bush tucker.

First eliminated: Noel Edmonds

In a shock twist, it was between Noel Edmonds and Rita Simons – with Noel receiving the least amount of votes to stay.

“I’m disappointed,” he admitted to hosts Holly Willoughby and Declan Donnelly, “But I’m so excited to be back with [my wife] Liz.

“The whole thing is such a weird experience.

“It’s in my top 10 Noel Edmonds moments. I was always going to be myself, open and honest. I’ve been myself and I certainly haven’t lied.

“I’ve been doing some meditation and reflecting on how fortunate I am. I was lying there the other morning and thinking about all of the things I’ve done. The broadcasting opportunities I’ve had on the BBC and Channel 4 and ITV. But this is in the Top 10 life experiences for me.”

He added he was spurred on to star on the show by his son. “I came here for a combination of things. My son Harrison said I had to do it, so there was that persuasion. I wanted to do something different,” he said.

“This is the finest production I’ve ever been associated with. I’m humbled and proud to have been part of it.”

It's the end of the road for Noel! Your votes mean he's the first Celeb to leave Camp. #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/sR9mZGfCi8 — I'm A Celebrity… (@imacelebrity) November 30, 2018

When quizzed by Holly about being a late entry, he joked, “You didn’t make it any easier for me, did you? But what I did which was really smart was choose the best advisor.

“I couldn’t have done it without Redknapp. My right-hand man.”

However, he chose X Factor Fleur East as who he’d back to be crowned Queen of the Jungle.

Advertisement

We’ll miss you, Noel. And we never thought we’d say that.