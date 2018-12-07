Fortitude season 1 and 2 recap: the story so far

Fortitude returns to Sky Atlantic for its third and final series on Thursday 6th December – but how did we leave things among the beleaguered folk of the remote Arctic town, and what else do you need to know before you dive back in?

After the attack of the prehistoric parasitic wasps, a visit from a crazed shaman, numerous gruesome deaths, a good dose of psychedelic reindeer urine, the lynching of the town governor and an almost two-year break since the last series landed, you’d be forgiven if it was all a bit of a blur.

But help is at hand in the form of this handy recap from Sky, exclusive to RadioTimes.com, that condenses two intense series – and a sneak peek at season three – into just three minutes and twenty seconds.

Brace yourselves…

Fortitude concludes with a four-part miniseries beginning on Sky Atlantic on Thursday 6 December, with the full series available as a Sky On Demand Box Set immediately afterwards

Fortitude series one and two are available now on Sky Boxsets and via streaming service NOW TV

This article was originally published on 28th November 2018