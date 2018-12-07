Accessibility Links

Live cricket on TV 2018: Test and ODI fixture list and full coverage guide

How to watch England and a whole host of top sport live on Sky and BT this year, including full fixture guide, UK coverage details and more

Find out how to watch all the live cricket on TV and online this year, with a full match guide for England plus a host of other top nations.

In the UK most live cricket on TV is broadcast by Sky Sports, but BT Sport has also secured some top sport rights.

Check out the full guide to every cricket Test match, one day international and T20 live on TV in 2018 below.

This page will be regularly updated with more information and matches.

Friday 14th December 2018

New Zealand v Sri Lanka 1st Test 10pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Tuesday 18th December)

Tuesday 25th December 2018

New Zealand v Sri Lanka 2nd Test 10pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Saturday 29th December)

Wednesday 26th December 2018

South Africa v Pakistan 1st Test 8am, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV (continues until Sunday 3oth December)

Joe Root England cricket






