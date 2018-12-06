Accessibility Links

What Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Full guide to all the televised fixtures on Sky Sports and BT Sport coming this week

The Premier League action comes thick and fast in December as Sky Sports and BT Sport pick more live games to cover over the busy Christmas period.

With live TV fixtures confirmed all the way through to January 2019, the English domestic league is hitting its stride.

Check below for details on all the matches taking place this weekend, and click here to see the full guide to every Premier League match live on TV this season.

Premier League live on TV this weekend

Saturday 8 December 2018

Bournemouth v Liverpool – 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Man City – 5.30pm,  live on BT Sport
Leicester City v Spurs – 7.45pm,  live on BT Sport

Other matches being played this Saturday:

Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Brighton
Cardiff City v Southampton
Man Utd v Fulham
West Ham v Crystal Palace

Sunday 9 December 2018

Newcastle United v Wolves – 4pm,  live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Monday 10 December 2018

Everton v Watford – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV

Premier League 2018/19 full fixture guide and TV coverage

