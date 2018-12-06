What time is the Not Going Out Live Christmas 2018 special on TV?

Nine series and three Christmas specials of Not Going Out have aired since 2006, but the BBC sitcom has never been broadcast live – until now.

For 2018’s festive edition, writer and actor Lee Mack has left no room for slip-ups, with the show Going Out LIVE for all to see.

No pressure then.

When is the Not Going Out Live Christmas special on TV?

The BBC1 comedy will air live on Friday 21st December at 9pm.

Who’s in the cast?

Lee Mack is returning to play Lee once more, with Sally Bretton starring as Lucy. We can also expect appearances from regulars Hugh Dennis as Toby and Abigail Cruttenden as wife Anna.

What is the show about?

The episode will see Lee and Lucy reluctantly put in charge of the Ding Dong Merrily on Live Christmas Spectacular, the Christmas variety show raising money for their children’s school.

As you might expect, things don’t go to plan. With an animal impersonator as the only confirmed performer, quality acts are worryingly thin on the ground. Which leads them to Toby and Anna, some egg juggling and knife throwing. What could go wrong?