Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Big Bang Theory reveals how Young Sheldon appears in the final series

Big Bang Theory reveals how Young Sheldon appears in the final series

Watch a teaser clip of the hotly anticipated crossover

Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper through the ages (E4, HF)

The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon crossover is finally upon us.

Advertisement

After months of build-up, fans of the shows will finally see the two worlds collide before Big Bang ends its twelfth and final season and passes on the torch to its spin-off.

The teaser for the crossover episode shows Sheldon (the adult version, played by Jim Parsons) feeling down in the dumps after the Nobel Prize-seeking theory he concocted with Amy was disproven.

In a bid to cheer him up, Amy digs out a video tape from Sheldon’s past that has a message from his younger self (played by Iain Armitage).

As the ten-year-old version of Sheldon perches on the edge of his bed, he says: “Hello Sheldon. If you’re watching this I assume something bad has happened. Something unfortunate and unforeseen. Something that’s making you question everything.”

“I’m so smart!,” older Sheldon grins. Classic.

Advertisement

Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays on CBS in the US with the crossover episode expected to air in the UK on Thursday 18th December on E4

Tags

All about The Big Bang Theory

Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper through the ages (E4, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Jim Parsons and Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper through the ages (E4, HF)

Young Sheldon cast to appear in The Big Bang Theory’s final season

LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 20: "The Gates Excitation" - Pictured: Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki). Penny gets the opportunity to host Bill Gates at work when his company wants to partner with her pharmaceutical company. Also, Leonard, Koothrappali, and Wolowitz do everything in their power to meet him, while Sheldon thinks he is the victim of an April Fools prank, on THE BIG BANG THEORY, Thursday, March 29 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network. (Photo by Erik Voake/CBS via Getty Images) TL

Johnny Galecki promises tears in the last Big Bang Theory episode

House Of Cards Season 6

Out this month The best new Netflix releases in November

The Big Bang Theory - Series 02 Episode 18 The Work Song Nanocluster Characters names Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Raj © Warner Bros. Entertainment, Inc. TL, sky pics

Kaley Cuoco has a great idea for how The Big Bang Theory should end