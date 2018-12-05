I’m A Celebrity has smashed last year’s ratings with Holly Willoughby as co-presenter

Holly Willoughby has excellent news to write home about – as her first series co-hosting I’m A Celebrity in Australia with Declan Donnelly has been a massive ratings success.

Advertisement

The consolidated figures are in, and it turns out that the first week of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! averaged audiences of 12.6 million. That’s 1.8 million more than last year’s series averaged in its first week.

Factor in online viewing figures, and the number climbs even further to 13.1 million.

Holly has joined Dec as his presenting partner for 2018’s series after usual co-host Ant McPartlin pulled out of the show.

The presenter has been absent from screens since his arrest for drink driving in March 2018, and in August he confirmed in a joint statement with Dec that he plans to extend his recovery into the new year.

Although this meant missing the show for the first time since 2002, he tweeted his support for his replacement, writing: “All the very best of luck to the little fella and @hollywills for the show tonight. Lots of love from the big fella!!”

Willoughby made an impressive debut with a series premiere that pulled in 11 million viewers in overnight ratings alone – a higher viewing figure than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding broadcast.

Unfortunately for ITV, this year’s I’m A Celebrity is almost over – with the King or Queen of the Jungle set to be crowned during the grand finale on Sunday 9th December.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity continues on Wednesday at 9pm on ITV