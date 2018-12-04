You can now vote for the greatest sporting moment of 2018

Remember when The England football team won their first ever World Cup penalty shootout against Columbia? Or when Cricket’s Alastair Cook pulled off a century during his final Test match? Or what about Tyson Fury’s comeback against Deontay Wilder in his WBC world heavyweight match?

All classic moments. But which was best? The BBC are asking for your votes to determine the Greatest Sporting Moment of The Year, to be announced at the Sports Personality of the Year ceremony 16th December, live on BBC1 from 7pm.

The five nominations you can vote for are…

#SPOTY Greatest Sporting Moment of the Year nominations: 🏅 @EnglandNetball's historic gold

⚽ @England win penalty shootout

🏏 Alastair Cook’s farewell century

🏌️‍♂️ @TigerWoods’ first win in 5 years

Tyson Fury fights back

The England netball team winning gold at the Commonwealth Games

The England football team’s penalty shootout success against Colombia at the World Cup

Cricketer Alastair Cook’s century during his final Test match

Tiger Woods’ golfing comeback culminating in victory at the Tour Championship

Tyson Fury’s dramatic comeback in the final moments of his WBC world heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder

In the dying seconds of the netball final, the English team managed to pull ahead of hosts and favourites Australia, winning win their first ever gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.It was the win that got the country thinking football was truly coming home: after a closely-fought last 16 match against Colombia ended 1-1, the national team pulled off their first World Cup penalty shootout victory with a save from keeper Jordan Pickford and a perfect spot-kick from Eric Dier.During his last ever Test match, the former captain retired from international cricket by scoring a brilliant century against India in front of an adoring crowd at the Oval. He bowed out with a total of 12,472 runs and 33 centuries in 161 Tests – all of which are England records.After years out of the game with career-threatening injuries – ranking just 1,199 in the world after spinal fusion surgery – Woods managed to win the Tour Championship in an astonishing sporting fightback.

Fury went into the heavyweight as the underdog, but held his ground in an astonishing display of defiance. The final moments of the match even saw Fury regain his feet after being dropped in the 12th round to survive for a further two minutes.

You can vote and see clips of each moment here.