How can I watch The Snowman on TV and online this Christmas?

Nothing heralds Christmas like the sight of a young boy and a snowman flying through the air amidst a flurry of snowflakes. The 1982 classic The Snowman, adapted from Raymond Briggs’ book of the same name, has been a staple of Channel 4’s festive scheduling for almost forty years.

The film follows a boy who gets more than he bargains for after building a handsome snowman, setting off a magical sequence of events that sees him and his new companion fly across the night sky — to the haunting tune Walking In The Air — to meet Father Christmas.

The Snowman and the Snowdog, the 2012 sequel, follows a young boy grieving for his dog. After finding a mysterious box under his bedroom floorboards, he builds a snowman and an adorable snowdog — only for them both to come to life…

When is The Snowman on TV?

The Snowman will first air on Channel 4 on Sunday 9th December at 4.35pm, followed by The Snowman and the Snowdog at 5.05pm.

Both films are also expected to air on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2018, although timings are yet to be confirmed — watch this space!