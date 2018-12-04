When is Take That: We’ve Come a Long Way on TV?

Well, now we feel old.

Its been three decades since five cheeky chappies first found their way into our hearts with their pop-tastic tunes and floppy hair-dos. Now the lads are back and reuniting with Robbie Williams to mark their 30th anniversary with a special one off programme – Take That: We’ve Come A Long Way – for BBC1.

What time is Take That: We’ve Come a Long Way on TV?

The special will air on Friday 28th December at 7pm on BBC1

What is Take That: We’ve Come A Long Way about?

With the original line up consisting of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange and Robbie Williams, it’s been 30 years since Take That set out to — ahem — Rule The World, gaining international success. Now BBC1 are marking the anniversary with a one-off special that not only celebrates the band itself, but Take That fans.

The show will feature stories from fans across the country, some of whom recall how the band completely changed their lives. There will also be trips down memory lane, visiting key Take That locations — along with some surprises for fans — and some exclusive, previously unseen footage of the band that they shot themselves during their rise to fame.

We’ll also get a sneak-peek of Take That’s preparations for their anniversary album, with a cameo in the studio with Barry Gibb of Bee Gees fame.

And Robbie’s return won’t be the only reunion featured, as all five of the proud Take That mums meet up to recall the band’s early days.