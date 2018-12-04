Strictly Come Dancing 2018: semi final songs and dance list revealed
Let's get down to a Nick Cave song
It’s been a long road (albeit one that twirls around and around in tight circles like a Spirograph) but our Strictly couples are almost at the finish line. Here’s the music they will be facing in this week’s semi-final.
Ashley and Pasha
Paso Doble – Spectrum (Say My Name) by Florence + the Machine
American Smooth – Ain’t that a Kick in the Head by Dean Martin
Lauren and AJ
Samba – Rock the Boat by the Hues Corporation
Tango – Nutbush City Limits by Tina Turner
Stacey and Kevin
Charleston – Five Foot Two Eyes of Blue by Spike Jones
Viennese Waltz – You’re My World by Cilla Black
Faye and Giovanni
Samba – I Go To Rio by Pablo Cruise
Argentine Tango – La Cumparsita by Machiko Ozawa
Joe and Dianne
Argentine Tango – Red Right Hand by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds
Viennese Waltz – This Year’s Love by David Gray
Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 7:05pm on BBC1