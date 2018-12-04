Peter Jackson still wants to direct Doctor Who

Fans of Doctor Who are no stranger to alternate realities. In some parallel universe, Christopher Eccleston came back for the 50th anniversary. In another, the Daleks were robot spiders made with 1990s CGI. And in another timeline, not so different from ours, Peter Jackson directed an episode of Doctor Who.

Jackson is a big fan – he owns a couple of Daleks and appeared in the spoof Five(ish) Doctors over the 50th anniversary – and at one point talks were so advanced, he even produced a comedy skit teasing his involvement.

However, the Lord of the Rings director never found a space in his calendar – he’s been a bit busy directing the likes of Mortal Engines (in cinemas 8th December). But despite a change in showrunner and Doctor, Jackson is still open to the idea.

“I haven’t had to chance because I’ve been so busy on these films,” he recently told Yahoo. “I just have to get invited, and asked, and if we can figure it out, I would love to do a Doctor Who.”

Again, he has been very busy.

“I haven’t actually seen the new Doctor yet,” he admitted, but offered up some of Mortal Engine’s mobile cities by way of apology. “We’ve got a few spare giant moving cities we could throw into the mix. We could offer that up to help the BBC budget!”