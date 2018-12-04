Dec gifted viewers an instant meme on I’m A Celeb
Holly Willoughby's co-host gave audiences a relatable moment as he ran away from camera
Most I’m A Celeb gifs capture a TV star covered in cockroaches while screaming in fear, all for the entertainment of the good old British public. However, it’s a critter-free moment from the ITV show that’s recently become a meme.
It’s all thanks to presenter Declan Donnelly, who was seen recently running away from the camera and co-host Holly Willoughby after dropping a joke about the Gore Seasons Pizza challenge.
Responding to Holly’s question “Who puts pineapple on pizza?”, Dec said, “Perverts, Holly,” before adding “And Australians. Same thing!” and making a quick getaway.
And people have been revisiting the relatable reaction…
My crush trying to get away from me when they find out that I fancy them #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/dz1YDice7y
— Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) December 3, 2018
When your hear your mum coming home and you havent taken the chicken out the freezer x #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/4Sz4e9fEXQ
— Tilly Niman (@tillsx123) December 3, 2018
When you’re in the club toilet and a right banger comes in 🙌🏻 #imacelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QI5zr8lCek
— Aaron Dolan (@Mr_Dooland) December 4, 2018
Lo, a meme was born…
When Mr Brightside comes on at the party #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/BK5pY5Q3VS
— Ollie 🤘 (@OW_317) December 2, 2018
When the bartender at spoons asks you for your table number #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/0UPW4bGU6x
— Jack Toulson (@JackToulson12) December 2, 2018
me running away from my uni deadlines #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/m1MHiTJy3p
— jess🐝 (@jelf__) December 2, 2018
Dec @antanddec when he realises he’s become another meme #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FTP7mLwK2a
— All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) December 2, 2018
me avoiding all my problems #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/JeoTJYAM2y
— clo (@clover_wby) December 2, 2018
When you hear the ice cream van outside #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6jcXPgzOak
— All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) December 2, 2018
The meme has gotten so big that Dec was even kind enough to repeat the moment on last night’s show…
When you see someone you don’t like #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qgtFtqWyvc
— All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) December 3, 2018
when your boss asks if you can stay an extra hour #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tKD1vJHm4T
— clo (@clover_wby) December 3, 2018
When your friends start drama #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/gk5fqEkLan
— Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) December 3, 2018
And in other jungle news, John Barrowman made his return to camp after a hospital visit and Harry admitted he’d never seen Toy Story (yes, really).
Harry hasn't seen Toy Story!?#ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/5mQR7XOvcN
— JoshBatts (@JoshuaDBatts) December 3, 2018
Check out the latest I’m a Celeb happenings here.
I’m A Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV