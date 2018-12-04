Dec gifted viewers an instant meme on I’m A Celeb

Most I’m A Celeb gifs capture a TV star covered in cockroaches while screaming in fear, all for the entertainment of the good old British public. However, it’s a critter-free moment from the ITV show that’s recently become a meme.

It’s all thanks to presenter Declan Donnelly, who was seen recently running away from the camera and co-host Holly Willoughby after dropping a joke about the Gore Seasons Pizza challenge.

Responding to Holly’s question “Who puts pineapple on pizza?”, Dec said, “Perverts, Holly,” before adding “And Australians. Same thing!” and making a quick getaway.

And people have been revisiting the relatable reaction…

My crush trying to get away from me when they find out that I fancy them #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/dz1YDice7y — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) December 3, 2018

When your hear your mum coming home and you havent taken the chicken out the freezer x #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/4Sz4e9fEXQ — Tilly Niman (@tillsx123) December 3, 2018

When you’re in the club toilet and a right banger comes in 🙌🏻 #imacelebrity #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/QI5zr8lCek — Aaron Dolan (@Mr_Dooland) December 4, 2018

Lo, a meme was born…

When Mr Brightside comes on at the party #ImaCeleb pic.twitter.com/BK5pY5Q3VS — Ollie 🤘 (@OW_317) December 2, 2018

When the bartender at spoons asks you for your table number #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/0UPW4bGU6x — Jack Toulson (@JackToulson12) December 2, 2018

Dec @antanddec when he realises he’s become another meme #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/FTP7mLwK2a — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) December 2, 2018

When you hear the ice cream van outside #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/6jcXPgzOak — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) December 2, 2018

The meme has gotten so big that Dec was even kind enough to repeat the moment on last night’s show…

When you see someone you don’t like #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/qgtFtqWyvc — All Ant and Dec (@allantanddec) December 3, 2018

when your boss asks if you can stay an extra hour #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/tKD1vJHm4T — clo (@clover_wby) December 3, 2018

And in other jungle news, John Barrowman made his return to camp after a hospital visit and Harry admitted he’d never seen Toy Story (yes, really).

Check out the latest I’m a Celeb happenings here.

I’m A Celeb continues 9pm tonight, ITV