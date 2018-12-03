Strictly star Joe Sugg will dye his hair red like Dianne Buswell if he makes the final

Accessibility Links

“It’s going to be so awful, it’s not going to suit me at all”

Dianne Buswell, Joe Sugg, Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Joe Sugg has confirmed that he really WILL dye his hair bright red to match pro partner Dianne Buswell if he makes it to the final.

Advertisement

On Sunday night’s results show, when host Claudia Winkleman asked Sugg whether, as previously promised, he’d actually follow through with getting a scarlet hairdo, he laughed: “I have to be a man of my word, don’t I? I’m going to have to, it’s going to be so awful, it’s not going to suit me at all is it?”

Whether it suits him or not, with Sugg having made it through to the semi-finals following a magnificent Salsa in Musicals Week, and RadioTimes.com having predicted Sugg as the winner – the red hair is looking increasingly likely to happen.

Sorry mate.

But Sugg isn’t the only one who’s been planning to have a makeover in tribute to Strictly: Charles Venn and Karen Clifton had vowed to get matching ‘S’ tattoos if they win the show.

Sadly, Venn left the competition on Sunday night after he lost the dance off against Ashley Roberts, so he probably won’t be getting inked…

Advertisement

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 8th December at 6.35pm on BBC1

